Whitmer: Michigan Legislature should repeal 1930s law banning abortion

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on the GOP-controlled state Legislature Tuesday to repeal a 1931 law that criminalizes abortion, contending the policy could be restored by an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

The Democratic governor issued a statement six days after the nation's High Court decided not to block a Texas law that would ban most abortions in that state. There are more cases based "equally extreme state laws awaiting action in the Supreme Court that would completely overturn Roe v. Wade," Whitmer said, referring to the 1973 decision that created a woman's right to have an abortion.

"In Michigan today, abortion is safe and legal, but we have an arcane law on the books from the 1930s banning abortion and criminalizing health care providers who offer comprehensive care and essential reproductive services," Whitmer said. "Thankfully, that dangerous, outdated law is superseded by Roe v. Wade, but, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe, that Michigan law and others like it may go back into effect in dozens of states, disproportionately impacting Black and brown communities."

The governor said she will "stand in the way of any bills that seek to strip away fundamental rights from women or get in the way of doctors’ ability to do their jobs."

She called on the Legislature to approve a proposal sponsored by Sen. Erika Geiss, D-Taylor, that would repeal the 1931 law that makes it a felony to administer any medicine or substance or employ "any instrument" with the intent to "procure" a miscarriage.

Republicans control both the state House and Senate, and it's unlikely that GOP lawmakers will support Geiss's legislation. Similar bills introduced last session in both chambers did not advance.

The anti-abortion group Right to Life of Michigan has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"The Michigan abortion industry is afraid of what the future will hold for them," the organization posted on Facebook last week. "Well here is a little hint, the future is prolife."

cmauger@detroitnews.com