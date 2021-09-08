Michigan health department: Mask wearing can limit student quarantines

Lansing — Michigan students who've been exposed to COVID-19 but don't have symptoms can avoid quarantining at home if they were wearing masks and they undergo daily testing, according to new guidance from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The department issued the guidance for asymptomatic students Wednesday after schools across the state reopened for in-person classes amid concerns about a fourth surge of the virus. The recommendations, which were not imposed as requirements through an epidemic order, emphasize state officials' views that universal mask wearing in schools is key to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If students exposed to the virus in school settings are wearing masks and undergo regular testing, they can avoid having to miss out on in-person instruction even if they were next to someone who tested positive, according to the guidance. So far, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration has not required all students to wear masks in schools but has instead left the decisions up to local districts and county health departments.

About 40% of Michigan's public school districts were under a mandatory mask policy for students in all K-12 grades, according to a presentation last week from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

"When layered prevention strategies such as masking, distancing, testing, isolation and quarantine are applied consistently, school-associated transmission of COVID-19 is significantly reduced — which keeps kids in the classroom so they can learn,” said Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state Department of Health and Human Services. "However, if someone is exposed to COVID at schools, it’s important for them to follow quarantine guidance to prevent spread to other children."

Under the new guidance, a student who is exposed to COVID-19 can remain in school if they are fully vaccinated and if they wear a mask and monitor for symptoms for 14 days after their exposure. The vaccinated student should test for COVID-19 three to five days after their last exposure to the COVID-positive student, the guidance said.

In a situation where an unvaccinated student is wearing a mask and is exposed to a COVID-positive student who is also masked in an indoor setting but they stay at least 3 feet apart, the exposed student can remain in school if the student continues to wear a mask and doesn't have symptoms. The student should monitor for symptoms for 14 days following the exposure, the guidance said.

If an unvaccinated student who is masked and is exposed to a mask-wearing COVID-positive student who is less than 3 feet away in an indoor setting, the student should test daily.

"The exposed student can remain in school if they wear a mask," the state health department said. "They should monitor symptoms for 14 days and test daily before coming into the school building for the seven days following the exposure. They should continue to monitor for symptoms for a total of 14 days following the exposure."

The state health department is providing schools antigen testing supplies free of charge, according to a Wednesday statement. At-home rapid COVID-19 antigen tests are also available over-the-counter in grocery stores and pharmacies, the department noted.

If an unvaccinated student is exposed to someone who is COVID-positive in school and they are both not wearing masks, the exposed student should not remain in school and should quarantine at home for at least seven days if they do not have any symptoms. The student may return after the seventh day if the student tests negative that day and does not have any symptoms, the health department guidance said.

Without a negative test, the student should quarantine at home for 10 days.

Exposed students should also quarantine at home if they were wearing masks, were less than 3 feet apart from someone with the virus and don't test daily.

Any individual who displays COVID-19 symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, should isolate and be tested for COVID-19. Individuals can return from isolation as directed by their local health department, the state department said.

Superintendents across the state reacted to the guidance on Wednesday. Steve Matthews, superintendent of Novi Community Schools, said the information is "unnecessarily complicated" and he is sticking with the district's current approach which is to only quaratine sick students and staff.

The district is in Oakland County, which has a countywide mask mandate for K-12 schools.

"Last year we did quarantine students in close contact with students who were positive," Matthew said. "Of all those none of them developed COVID. And so our experience is the quaratine of those healthy students was not beneficial to those students. They missed 10 days of school."

The district will monitor students who may have neen exposed but are not showing symptoms, Matthew said.

Matthews wants to know who is responsible for testing – the district or parents – and who is responsible for reporting resutls.

"It feels like a push to force districts to mask. With masks you have options to keep kids in school. It’s a push with out saying they want a mandate," Matthews said.

In Detroit public schools, which has its own mask requirement and falls under Wayne County's mask mandate, superintendent Nikolai Vitti said the guidance is appreciated and provides the potential to keep asymptomatic close contact students in school.

Still, Vitti said he will wait to see how the Detroit Health Department will follow the guidance.

"Until then, we will continue with our current practice with a 14-day quarantine for unvaccinated close contacts," Vitti, of Detroit Public Schools Community District, said.

DPSCD is testing students and staff weekly for COVID-19. Vitti suggested the guidance will be difficult to implement because not all districts are requiring masks and do not have systems and processes in place for testing and follow up testing.

"Without social distancing guidelines, masking, and testing this guidance would be a logistical nightmare to manage. In DPSCD, we have these systems in place," Vitti said.

Thirty-one new COVID-19 school outbreaks were reported Tuesday by state health officials, a more than three-fold increase from last week's numbers. The state reported 26 new outbreaks at K-12 schools, two at higher education institutions, one at an administrative building and two at intermediate school districts.

Last week, there were nine new outbreaks.

The largest K-12 outbreak is at Adams Elementary School in Midland where 23 cases including students and staff were reported. Two other Midland elementary schools also reported outbreaks of six and five cases, respectively.

The number of adults hospitalized with COVID-19 has been inching upward in Michigan since July as other states experience surges in infections that are testing their hospitals' capacity.

