Inkster lawmaker Jones violated bond a third time, prosecutors say

Livingston County prosecutors have asked Circuit Judge Michael Hatty to revoke the bond of an Inkster lawmaker for the third time since his April arrest on drunken driving charges.

Prosecutors allege that Democratic Rep. Jewell Jones' alcohol tether registered alcohol use three times on Sept. 3 and that the lawmaker tampered with his tether Sept. 6, according to court documents obtained by Michigan Information and Research Services.

He is scheduled to appear Wednesday before Hatty for a hearing on the bond revocation request.

The tether registered Jones' alcohol level Sept. 3 at 0.023 at 12:59 p.m., at 0.023 at 4:37 p.m., and at 0.022 at 7:09 p.m., according to the filing.

Three days later, on Sept. 6, "the tether was detected as a tamper for fourteen hours and there was a positive alcohol reading," the filing said.

"The court may revoke bond for defendant's failure to comply with the conditions of release," the filing said.

Jones on Thursday referred questions to his lawyer Ali Hammoud, who declined comment.

Jones was arrested April 6 after his black Chevy Tahoe drifted in and out of lanes along Interstate 96 before pulling off the shoulder and into a ditch, according to Michigan State Police reports. His blood alcohol content was 0.19, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, according to the police report.

He was accused of struggling with troopers after the crash and allegedly told officers that he'd call the governor and that he had oversight of the MSP budget.

Prosecutors have twice asked for Jones bond to be revoked.

In June, Jones was accused of misrepresenting the circumstances surrounding military orders that prevented him from getting his court-ordered drug and alcohol testing. Instead of being at training with the Michigan National Guard at Camp Grayling, as he represented to the court, Jones tagged himself on Facebook as being at Planet Fitness in Wayne. Legislative records showed was in Lansing for committee meetings.

In July, Jones was fined $1,000 for a bond violation in which he failed to pay the fee to keep his alcohol monitor tethering on.

