Protesters delay James Craig's event to enter Michigan governor's race

Detroit — Former Detroit police chief James Craig is expected to officially enter the 2022 Michigan governor's race Tuesday morning with a kickoff announcement at Belle Isle.

But about 10 minutes after the announcement should have started at 10 a.m., protesters took over the waterfront site chosen as its backdrop, with downtown Detroit in the distance. About three dozen protesters marched to Belle Isle’s Sunset Point, on foot, chanting: “Hey hey, ho ho, James Craig has got to go!”

Then the chant changed to: “James Craig is full of hate! We won’t let him win out state.”

Then there was a chant of “Black Lives Matter,” and it ended with “no justice, no peace. James Craig is still the police.”

One protester stood on a bench and said “Where you at, Hollywood?” referring to Craig’s nickname.

A small chant of “Craig! Craig! Craig!” among supporters failed to pick up steam.

Craig served as Detroit's top law enforcement official from May 2013 through June 1, when he retired. He condemned the death in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020, and most anti-police brutality marches in Detroit were peaceful.

But at a May 30, 2020 rally, some demonstrators threw objects at police, including small bricks, M-80 fireworks and rocks, Craig said at the time.

Craig generally received high marks from longtime Detroit civil rights activists. But groups that gained prominence last year to protest the killing of Floyd, including Detroit Will Breathe, repeatedly called for Craig to be fired, alleging that Detroit officers used unjustified force during demonstrations.

He's the most high-profile Republican so far to announce a campaign to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. For months, he's been exploring the possibility of a bid for the state's highest office and even described himself as "running" during a media appearance in July.

"Today, we officially kickoff our campaign for governor," Craig posted on Facebook Tuesday. "I'm excited to share our message of freedom, liberty and leading from the front."

Craig is one of 10 Michigan Republicans who have formed fundraising committees to run for governor next year or are in the process of doing so. The other candidates include Mattawan chiropractor Garrett Soldano, an anti-lockdown activist, and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores.

The winner of the August 2022 primary will take on Whitmer, who is anticipated to run for reelection and is unlikely to face a viable primary challenger. She won her first term against then-Attorney General Bill Schuette by 9 percentage points in 2018.

Craig is drawing on his law enforcement background as a candidate. Last month, he assembled the Law Enforcement Action Team, a group of Michigan sheriffs and prosecutors, Democrats and Republicans, who this fall are expected to recommend new state laws "to support police," the Associated Press reported.

That group's work was announced the same day Whitmer announced plans to use $75 million of Michigan's American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief funds to bolster law enforcement. The governor is still negotiating with Republican lawmakers on the budget.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Democratic Party said Craig's announcement amounted to him "attempting to reboot his previously announced gubernatorial campaign after a months-long clunky roll-out."

