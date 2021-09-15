Macomb County lawmaker removed from chairmanship, committee roles

Republican GOP Rep. Steve Marino was removed from his committee assignments Tuesday, but House leaders are staying quiet about the reason for the removal, which is usually used as disciplinary action.

The Harrison Township Republican is no longer the chairman for the House Commerce and Tourism Committee nor is he serving on the Local Government and Municipal Finance Committee, said Gideon D'Assandro, a spokesman for House Speaker Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell.

Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R-Watervliet, will replace Marino as chairwoman of the Commerce and Tourism Committee.

"The speaker trusts Rep. Wendzel to carefully review important legislation related to Michigan's economy and make strong recommendations to the rest of the House of Representatives," D'Assandro said.

Marino's staff has not been taken away.

D'Assandro declined to answer further questions about the reason for Marino's committee removal.

Marino is a former Macomb County commissioner and was elected to the state House in 2016.

Other recent lawmakers who lost committee assignments include Rep. Cynthia Johnson, D-Detroit, and Rep. Gary Eisen, R-St. Clair Township, who both were removed for controversial comments they made after the 2020 election.

Former Republican Rep. Larry Inman of Williamsburg was removed from his assignments after he was charged with extortion and bribery. In December 2019, a federal jury in Grand Rapids found Inman not guilty of lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and couldn't reach unanimous verdicts on charges of attempted extortion and solicitation of a bribe.

