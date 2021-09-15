Senate panel to hear from gymnasts Simone Biles, Aly Raisman on FBI's handling of Nassar case

Washington — Four high-profile gymnasts, including Olympic superstar Simone Biles, are among the witnesses set to testify Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the FBI's flawed handling of the Larry Nassar investigation.

Biles is set to appear for the first panel, joined by former Olympic gymnasts McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman and NCAA gymnast Maggie Nichols, who was the first to report Nassar's sexual abuse to USA Gymnastics in July 2015.

Wednesday's second panel will feature FBI Director Christopher Wray and Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz, whose July report prompted the committee's hearing.

Horowitz's investigation determined a string of failures by FBI field offices to properly investigate allegations against the former Michigan State University sports doctor allowed Nassar to continue abusing young athletes for months after Nichols and others first came forward.

The report cited court documents showing 70 or more girls and women were allegedly sexually abused by Nassar between July 2015 — when the first complaint was filed with the FBI Indianapolis Field Office — and August 2016, when MSU Police received a separate complaint of abuse by Nassar.

More:Justice watchdog critical of FBI's delay in probing complaints about Nassar abuse

Ahead of the hearing, the Washington Post reported Tuesday that the FBI had fired one of the two agents criticized in the report, identified by the Post as Michael Langeman.

Langeman had a lead role in the Nassar investigation, but the IG investigation found he failed to document his interview with Maroney shortly after it took place, and that he shouldn't have conducted the interview by phone because she was a minor and that's not best practice. The report of the Maroney interview he produced 17 months later included false statements and at least one material omission, the IG reports.

"An important development & crucial 1st step," tweeted Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Holly, whose district includes MSU.

"Now the FBI needs to give more details on the internal policies they’re changing so nothing like this ever happens again. That’s what I’m expecting from Director Wray in tomorrow’s hearing — show us what real accountability looks like."

Nassar was charged in November 2016 and sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison in 2018 for multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and for possessing child pornography. More than 500 of people have reported they were abused by Nassar under the guise of medical treatment.

A separate Senate investigation, led by Sens. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, in 2019 faulted the FBI for not warning MSU of the allegations against Nassar or Twistars USA, an elite gymnastics club near Lansing where multiple victims of Nassar trained and said they were assaulted by him.

Horowitz's probe was launched to figure out why it took nearly a year for the FBI to pursue complaints against Nassar after USA Gymnastics first reported complaints about him to the FBI's field office in Indianapolis in July 2015.

The FBI conducted no investigative activity in the case for eight months, according to the IG report. While the Indianapolis office was advised by federal prosecutors to transfer the Nassar matter to the FBI's Lansing office, it never did so — although the Indianapolis office told USA Gymnastics the transfer had occurred.

The Office of Inspector General also found that when the FBI’s handling of the Nassar case came under scrutiny in 2017 and 2018, officials in the Indianapolis field office "did not take responsibility for their failures."

"Instead, they provided incomplete and inaccurate information to make it appear that they had been diligent in responding to the sexual abuse allegations," the report says.

Indeed, an FBI official in the Indianapolis field office, W. Jay Abbott, lied in interviews with the IG's Office to minimize the errors the office had made in handling the allegations, according to the report.

Abbott also chatted up USA Gymnastics President Stephen Penny Jr. about a potential job opportunity with the U.S. Olympic Committee while the two were discussing the allegations against Nassar.

Abbott had asked Penny to put in a good word for him when he applied for the Olympic Committee job in 2017 but he didn't get the position. Later, he denied to the Office of Inspector General in two interviews that he applied for the position, claiming it would have been a conflict of interest.

“Abbott should have known — and we found that he in fact did know — that this conduct would raise questions regarding his impartiality,” the Inspector General’s Office said in a Wednesday press release.

The Department of Justice declined to prosecute Abbott or the Indianapolis Field Office for making false statements. Abbott retired from the FBI in 2018.

When the Indianapolis FBI office didn't follow up, USA Gymnastics raised complaints about Nassar with the FBI's Los Angeles office in early 2016. Horowitz's report said the Los Angeles office also had failed to notify the FBI Lansing office or state or local authorities of the allegations against Nassar.

Lansing's FBI office didn't learn about the allegations until after MSU Police executed a search warrant at Nassar’s home in September 2016, according to the inspector general's report.

The FBI in July said "this should not have happened," calling the actions of FBI employees named in the report as "inexcusable."

"The FBI will never lose sight of the harm that Nassar’s abuse caused. The actions and inactions of certain FBI employees described in the report are inexcusable and a discredit to this organization," the agency said in a statement.

"The FBI has taken affirmative steps to ensure and has confirmed that those responsible for the misconduct and breach of trust no longer work FBI matters."

The FBI said it previously implemented improvements to ensure that serious allegations, such as those against Nassar, "are promptly shared with our law enforcement partners and within the FBI."

mburke@detroitnews.com