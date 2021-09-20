First lady Jill Biden set to visit Royal Oak on Friday

First lady Jill Biden will return to Michigan on Friday for a visit to Royal Oak as part of a five-state bus tour focused on highlighting students' return to in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden, an educator by trade, will join U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, at Oakland County Community College, according to the White House.

"The First Lady will deliver remarks about the need to pass President (Joe) Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda, which would transform our nation’s education system," the White House announcement said on Monday.

Jill Biden last visited Michigan, a battleground state her husband won by 3 percentage points or 154,000 votes in 2020, in May when she toured a pop-up vaccine clinic at Grand Rapids Community College's DeVos campus.

At the time, she promoted the importance of vaccinations and voiced support for states that have offered incentives, including cash prizes, to entice people to get their doses.

