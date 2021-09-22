Nugent backs State Police captain in Michigan GOP race for governor

Rocker and former President Donald Trump pal Ted Nugent has made an endorsement in Michigan's Republican gubernatorial nomination race.

Nugent said Thursday he's backing State Police Captain Michael Brown in the field of contestants hoping to take on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer next fall. Nugent lives in Texas but still owns hunting ground in Michigan.

In a statement, Brown said he is "honored and humbled" to receive the Nugent endorsement "because it represents a huge step in winning the governor’s race.”

"Mr. Nugent has immense influence both in Michigan and nationally which is what it will take to beat back the radical Democratic agenda," Brown said. "I pledge to restore Michigan, a state I love and have served for decades to a place everyone is proud to call home. From the country to the cities and the suburbs in between, I love all of Michigan."

Brown is the commander of the state police's southwest Michigan district. Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig declared his candidacy earlier this month.

Brown is among the nine other Michigan Republicans who have formed fundraising committees to run for governor next year. Others include conservative commentator Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores, Mattawan chiropractor Garrett Soldano and Metro Detroit businessman Kevin Rinke.