House to vote on defense bill requiring Air Force timeline for recovering '52 Alaska plane crash

Washington — The U.S. House is set to vote Thursday on a defense policy bill that would require the Air Force to report on its plans and timeline for recovering of a C-119 airplane crash on an Alaska mountain nearly 70 years ago.

Killed in the 1952 crash were 19 service members, including two men from Muskegon County.

Their remains have never been returned, though aircraft wreckage from the flight, known by the call sign Gamble Chalk 1, was found five years ago on the Eldridge Glacier in Denali National Park.

The House this week adopted an amendment by U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Holland, to the National Defense Authorization Act.

It would require the Air Force to provide a status update on recovery operations for the C-119 "Flying Boxcar" crash on Mount Silverthrone, as well as detailed plans for recovery and the rationale for any past operations that were delayed or canceled.

Huizenga wants action from the Air Force in an effort to bring closure to family members who never got to bury their loved ones — Army Cpl. Gail Daugherty of Muskegon and Pfc. Raymond Housler of Ravenna.

Huizenga said Thursday he’s also discussed his amendment with Sens. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa — both of whom serve on the Senate Armed Services Committee — as well as Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing.

To get adopted into law, a similar provision regarding Gamble Chalk 1 would need to be incorporated into the Senate’s version of the NDAA, as well.

“I think things are absolutely moving in the right direction,” Huizenga said. “Having both sides of the aisle and the Senate aware of it, and having them be active participants in this is much, much needed and helpful.”

Gamble Chalk 1 crashed in November 1952 during the Korean War. The flight was a cold-weather training operation in the Alaska mountains known as Warm Wind, with an Air Force crew of five and 14 Army men as passengers.

The military initially delayed the recovery operation due to equipment challenges related to the terrain and elevation of the crash — roughly 12,000 feet.

Other Michigan lawmakers successfully debated amendments this week that they submitted to the defense bill.

The House adopted an amendment by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, to prohibit debt from "medically necessary" treatments from appearing on the credit reports of service members and veterans.

"We fight so hard to access housing for veterans, to access employment opportunities for veterans, but sometimes that credit report is what is the barrier to them accessing that," Tlaib said.

House lawmakers also voted to approve an amendment by Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, that would establish a national drinking water standard for toxic fluorinated chemicals (PFAS) and would require mandatory training for medical providers of the Department of Defense with respect to the potential health effects of PFAS exposure.

Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, got in an amendment requiring the secretaries of the military departments to share and implement best practices regarding the use of retention and exit survey data to identify barriers and lessons learned to boost the retention of female members of the Armed Forces.

Another amendment by Lawrence, who co-chairs the Women's Caucus, would create a doula pilot program at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

