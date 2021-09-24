Dingell confronts Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in shouting match over civility

Washington — Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell confronted conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, leading to a shouting over political civility — or the lack thereof.

Dingell of Dearborn addressed Greene after the Georgia lawmaker was berating a group of female Democratic lawmakers about abortion as they held a press conference outside the U.S. House of Representatives.

The exchange was captured on video by multiple reporters at the event.

"You should all be ashamed," Greene shouted at the Democrats.

Dingell called after Greene as she turned to walk away.

"You should be ashamed for your lack of civility," Dingell said.

"Killing a baby up until birth is a lack of civility It's called murder," Green retorted. "How about the border down there? Lack of civility. How about lack of laws or protecting our Constitution —"

"We have lots of laws we follow," Dingell interjected. "You should practice the basic thing you're taught in church: Respect your neighbor."

"Taught in church? Are you kidding me? Try being a Christian and supporting life," Greene said.

"You try being a Christian and treat your colleagues decently!" Dingell shouted.

New Jersey Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone appeared to steady Dingell as she nearly fell down a step.

"Watch your step, lady. You're going to fall down," Greene added. "Control yourself."

The exchange occurred following the House's vote Friday morning on a bill to preserve abortion rights, which passed largely on party lines 218-211.

"I was mad. Why do you have to yell at your colleagues on the steps of the Capitol other than to create a scene?" Dingell said afterward.

"It's already edgy. Everybody's mad at each other. And we need to treat each other with respect and civility and listen to each other. Listen to different perspectives."

At first she tried to ignore Greene, Dingell said, but then the Georgian lawmaker continued insulting the Democratic lawmakers and "screaming at the women."

"Disrespectful. Uncivil. And contributes to the tension in the House, which there's too much of," Dingell said.

"I disagree with many people. I don't even agree with all my Democratic colleagues all the time, but I believe in treating each other with respect," she added.

"I don't think that you should go on the steps of the Capitol and scream at someone — especially screaming at all your colleagues. You're doing that for one reason: To get attention, right?"

Staff Writer Riley Beggin contributed.

mburke@detroitnews.com