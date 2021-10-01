Michigan Rep. Andrea Schroeder dies after cancer battle

Lansing — Michigan state Rep. Andrea Schroeder, an Oakland County Republican, died Friday after a long battle with stomach cancer, according to a statement from House Speaker Jason Wentworth's office.

Schroeder, 57, who was first elected to the state House in 2018, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in August 2018. In September, she was undergoing treatment for recurrent cancer, she revealed in a statement last month.

"Even in the worst days of her illness, Andrea Schroeder was a tireless and selfless friend who always put the needs of others before her own," Wentworth, R-Farwell, said Friday. "When we were all worried about her health and her comfort, she was more concerned about helping the people she represented who had called into the office, finding out what was going on in each of our lives, sharing the latest news about her children, working with the close staff for whom she cared so much, and helping everyone around her succeed with their own personal priorities.

"That’s who she was as a person right from the start, and that is exactly how I will remember her."

Schroeder represented the 43rd District, which includes part of Waterford Township, the city of Lake Angelus, the village of Clarkston and Independence Township. She and her husband, Mark, have three children, according to her official House web page.

In announcing on Sept. 14 that she was undergoing treatment for recurring cancer, she vowed to "keep fighting" for residents' priorities. Schroeder worked "tirelessly for her constituents while facing a struggle most of us cannot even begin to comprehend," said Ron Weiser, chairman of the Michigan Republican Party.

Schroeder is a former teacher and was a past recipient of Clarkston Community Schools' distinguished service award.

In 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a proposal, championed by Schroeder, requiring schools that issue identification cards to include a 24-hour crisis and suicide prevention hotline for students in sixth grade through 12th grade.

The suggestion for Schroeder’s legislation came from grieving Oakland County parents who lost their 15-year-old son to suicide.

"Everyone that knew Rep. Schroeder could see how her passion for education and Michigan's students ran deep," Weiser said. "She was a fearless advocate for our children and leaves behind an incredible legacy. My prayers are with her family and loved ones at this time."

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, said Schroeder will be "remembered in this legislative institution as a remarkable woman, distinguished leader, steadfast friend and devoted wife and mother."

From the other side of the aisle, House Minority Leader Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township, said Schroeder was passionate about the importance of public service.

"Cancer is a terrible disease and it doesn’t spare good people like Rep. Schroeder, who was a tireless advocate for the people of her community," Lasinski said.

Whitmer labeled Schroeder a "lifelong public servant."

"Rep. Schroeder will be remembered for her relentless dedication to the people she represented," the governor said.

