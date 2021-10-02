Destroyer named for the late Sen. Carl Levin to be christened in Maine

The destroyer named for the late U.S. Sen. Carl Levin is set to be christened at a port in Maine on Saturday morning by the ship's sponsors, Levin's three daughters.

The ceremony comes two months after Levin's death at age 87 in late July. Levin, a Detroit Democrat, was Michigan's longest-serving senator, spending 36 years in office and 10 years as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Levin told reporters at the ship's naming ceremony in Detroit in 2016 that the announcement caught him off guard and brought him to tears.

“I did not expect it. I didn’t seek it,” Levin said at the time. “It’s such an honor for me to be connected with the men and women who put on our uniform. It’s too difficult to describe any other way than overwhelming.”

Then-Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus, who knew Levin from his years heading the Armed Services panel, bestowed the honor in 2016, saying he considered Levin to be one of the “most influential” members of the Senate.

“Destroyers are named for heroes,” Mabus said in 2016. “Carl Levin is an American hero.”

The USS Carl M. Levin launched over three days in May, built by General Dynamics at Bath Iron Works in Maine. An Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, the ship is about 510 feet long, weighs 7,500 tons and can travel at a speed of over 30 knots.

The boat had been scheduled to be christened July 24, but the ceremony was postponed during the final weeks of Levin's life.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat who was close to Levin, is slated to speak at Saturday's ceremony. He is chairman of the Armed Services Committee.

U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, who is Levin's nephew, will also speak, as well as Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro; Admiral William Lescher, vice chief of Naval Operations; Maine Gov. Janet Mills; and members of Maine's congressional delegation including U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King.

Retired Rep. Sander Levin — Carl's older brother — also plans to attend.

The christening itself will be carried out by Levin's daughters, Kate Levin Markel, Laura Levin and Erica Levin. The traditional launching ceremony marks the floating of a ship with the shattering of a bottle of champagne across the bow of the vessel.

The ship will carry a crew of 279, including 24 officers. Sea trials are scheduled for early next year, followed by the commissioning of the ship's officers in late 2022 or 2023 in Baltimore. The home port for the USS Carl M. Levin will be Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.