President Biden returns to Michigan with welcome from protesters

Howell — President Joe Biden is back in Michigan on Tuesday as he attempts to revive momentum for his legislative agenda after Democrats missed a self-imposed deadline last week to start approving trillions of dollars in spending for roads and other priorities.

The first-term Democratic president is set to visit an Operating Engineers training facility in Howell Tuesday afternoon as he tries to gain support for a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and an additional multitrillion dollar spending bill being considered on Capitol Hill.

Biden is scheduled to speak at Local 324 of the International Union of Operating Engineers' Construction Career Center shortly after 3:30 p.m. about the infrastructure bill and his Build Back Better agenda, "which will grow our economy by investing in working families, paid for by repealing tax giveaways to the rich," the White House said Monday.

Hundreds of demonstrators, mostly Republicans, were gathered along the highway about a mile from the location of the president's speech by 1 p.m. Some held derogatory signs criticizing Biden, like "Build Back Broke," while others claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Former President Donald Trump, the GOP candidate last year, lost to Biden by 154,000 votes or 3 percentage points in Michigan. He has maintained that fraud cost him the election, but the result has been upheld by dozens of audits, court rulings and an investigation by the Republican-controlled state Senate Oversight Committee.

A large blue sign along Michigan 59 in Howell read "TRUMP WON." Sitting near the sign were Jackie and Philip Ludwig, two Livingston County residents and Trump supporters.

"We’re going to support Trump still until he’s put back in," Philip Ludwig said. "So we just want Biden to know we’re not happy with his spending. We're not happy with the way our country’s going and the job he’s performing. And we would like him to step down."

Jackie said, "Sleepy Joe thinks that this is sleepy little Howell and it’s not."

Livingston County has been a Republican stronghold. Trump won it with 60% of the vote in 2020. However, the county is located in the battleground congressional district of U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly. Slotkin was reelected in 2020 by 4 percentage points against Republican Paul Junge.

Junge, who was at the demonstration Tuesday, said he "fully" expects to run again in 2022. A state commission is working to redraw the district lines.

"I continue to believe Elissa Slotkin is not the moderate she said she was," Junge said. "The people of this district are going to see it and vote her out. I intend to be that alternative."

Biden landed at Capital Region International Airport in the Lansing area, and his motorcade departed at about 1:34 p.m. to drive to the location of the speech in Howell. Slotkin rode with the president.

Biden's visit comes as the fate of his agenda has stalled. The moderate and progressive wings of the Democratic Party are at odds over what to include and how much to spend in the social services and climate legislation, which will need unanimous support in the caucus to pass the evenly divided Senate and have Vice President Kamala Harris cast a tie-breaking vote.

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill would spend money on the nation's roads, bridges, public transit, broadband internet and more. The social and climate policy bill, initially estimated at $3.5 trillion, would overhaul the social safety net by expanding paid leave, child care programs, child tax credits and Medicare coverage, among other priorities. It would be paid for in part by tax increases on wealthy Americans and corporations.

Republicans have argued that the cost is too high and the proposed tax increases would hurt economic growth.

Democrats are working to draw the party's centrists on board, who insist the bill's $3.5 trillion top line figure is too high, while retaining support from the party's left wing, which would like the package to be bigger and already considers the proposal a compromise.

Biden on Friday urged the party not to decouple the two bills. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said Monday the party now plans to pass both plans before the end of October, when funding for major transportation programs runs out.

Michigan Republicans slammed Biden over the spending tied to the bills.

"Our children and our grandchildren are going to be in debt for basically eternity now,” said Meghan Reckling, chairwoman of the Livingston County Republican Party.

The location of Biden's visit also pointed to a Michigan-focused struggle among Democrats. The Operating Engineers have supported a plan by the Canadian company Enbridge to build a tunnel to replace its Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac while many in the Democratic Party have spoken out against the idea.

The Canadian government on Monday formally invoked a 1977 treaty that the country's officials say prevents the U.S. government or Michigan from disrupting the operation of Enbridge's Line 5 oil pipeline, effectively pulling the Biden administration into the dispute over the pipeline's future.

The Howell visit will be Biden's fourth trip to Michigan during his nearly 10 months in office. His predecessor, former President Donald Trump, didn't visit the state for the fourth time until nearly three years into his presidency — in December 2019.

Biden had been seen by political experts as a boon to Democrats heading into an important 2022 election season. But the president's approval ratings have dropped in Michigan and nationwide as the pull-out from Afghanistan, a surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus and ongoing tension over the legislative proposals have hurt public sentiment, according to recent polling.

About 39% of Michigan voters approved of his performance and 53% disapproved, according to an Aug. 31-Sept. 3 survey of 600 registered voters by the Glengariff Group.

Biden last visited Michigan in June during the Traverse City Cherry Festival, when he toured an Antrim County farm, bought pies, ate ice cream and met with supporters who came out to shake his hand and get photos. He also came to Metro Detroit in mid-May, when he visited the Ford Motor Co. Rouge Electric Vehicle Center to present his $174 billion plan to bolster the burgeoning electric vehicle market.

