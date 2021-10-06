U.S. Senate panel holds hearing on two Michigan judicial nominees

Washington — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday is set to hear from two Michigan judges nominated for the federal bench, Shalina D. Kumar and Jane M. Beckering.

Watch:Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on judicial nominees

President Joe Biden in June tapped Kumar for a vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and Beckering for a vacancy in Michigan's Western District.

In introductory remarks, Chairman Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, hailed the nominees as "exceptionally" well-qualified, but Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa countered that both Michigan judges are former plaintiff attorneys with "long histories" of donating to Democrats.

"While there's nothing wrong with plaintiffs lawyers or anybody that wants to donate to any political party, including the Democrats, we should make sure that these nominees are willing to be even-handed on the federal bench," Grassley said.

Kumar and Beckering were introduced to the panel Tuesday by Michigan U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, and Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, who recommended both of the nominees to Biden.

Stabenow noted both judges were initially appointed to their respective courts by former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, a Democrat; both were then elected by Michigan voters; and both attended the University of Michigan.

"I'm confident that they are ready and prepared to serve the people of Michigan and serve our country and the federal bench," Stabenow said. "Mr. Chairman, I look forward to supporting them on the floor of the United States Senate."

Beckering, a judge on the Michigan Court of Appeals, was joined at Wednesday's hearing on Capitol Hill by husband Raymond and her three children, Marlee, Katie and Ray, as well as her parents, John and Sheila Buchanan, and her older brother, Robert. Kumar was joined by close friends Jason Turkish and Eve Hill.

Peters said Kumar, 50, of Birmingham has "shined" in her role as chief judge of Oakland County Circuit Court, "demonstrating effective and thoughtful public service, even amidst the challenges brought on by COVID."

Her term as chief judge of the second largest trial court in Michigan during the pandemic prompted major changes to how the court operated and meant training judges to handle matters remotely and coming up with COVID safety guidelines, Kumar wrote in a questionnaire submitted to the panel.

As chief judge she is the top administrator of the Oakland circuit, which has 20 judges, 400-plus employees and a $72 million annual budget, Peters said.

Kumar was appointed to the court in 2007. She handles civil and criminal matters, and has presided over nearly 10,550 cases, including 99 jury or bench trials that went to verdict or judgment, according to her questionnaire.

Kumar also has served as presiding judge of the Adult Treatment Court for five years, which aims to treat and divert defendants from jail. She also sits on the executive committee of the Michigan Judges Association.

If confirmed, she would be the first federal judge of South Asian descent in Michigan.

"Known as a trailblazer in my home state, judge Kumar's nomination helps reflect Michigan's rich diversity," Peters said. "I'm pleased and I'm proud to recognize Judge Kumar, not only for her experience but for the diverse voice and perspective that I know she will bring to the federal bench."

Kumar graduated from UM in 1993 and from the University of Detroit-Mercy School of Law in 1996. She was a civil litigator in private practice from 1997 to 2007, mainly representing injured clients in medical malpractice cases. She served on the Sylvan Lake City Council from 1997-98.

The committee will also hear from Beckering, 56, of Grand Rapids who is Biden's pick for a vacancy on the bench in the Western District of Michigan.

She has served on the appeals court since 2007 and is chief judge pro tempore of the court.

She's presided over roughly 4,070 cases that resulted in her issuing an opinion, according to a questionnaire she submitted to the committee. In 2016, she was part of a panel that ruled unconstitutional a Michigan law allowing people to hunt wolves.

Beckering was a trial lawyer for 17 years, beginning with the law firm Buchanan & Beckering PLC in Grand Rapids. Her practice concentrated on civil litigation, developing a niche in medical negligence cases.

She unsuccessfully ran for the Michigan Supreme Court in 2006, a nominee of the Democratic Party, campaigning that partisanship has no place in the judiciary and that judicial activism is unhealth for democracy, according to her questionnaire.

Beckering earned her law degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1990 and her bachelor's degree from UM in 1987, according to her bio.

If confirmed, she would become the only appointee of a Democratic president on the Western District court, where the other judges are appointees of Republican presidents.

Her husband is an assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District. To avoid conflicts of interest, Beckering informed the committee in her questionnaire that her husband plans to leave the office within months, so that he doesn't work with other attorneys who would be appearing before her.

Kumar and Beckering were part of Biden's fifth round of judicial nominees and his first picks for Michigan courts.

mburke@detroitnews.com