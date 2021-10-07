Gov. Whitmer reinstates prevailing wage for Mich. construction contractors

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that her administration will require state contractors on construction projects to pay prevailing wages, bringing back a policy GOP lawmakers fought to repeal in 2018.

Whitmer, a Democrat, detailed the new directive during a press conference at a United Association Local 333 facility in Lansing. The governor described the measure as "pro-worker" and said it would have economic benefits on multiple levels in Michigan.

"By reinstating prevailing wage, we are ensuring working people can earn a decent standard of living, saving taxpayers money and time on crucial infrastructure projects, and offering Michigan a highly-trained workforce to rely on as we build up our roads and bridges, replace lead pipes, install high-speed internet and more," Whitmer said.

The Republican-led Legislature repealed the state’s broad prevailing wage requirement in 2018, a move that capped a three-year battle over the law that required contractors to pay union wages and benefits on state-funded construction projects. At the time, then-Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof called it a "win" for taxpayers.

"This is money they won’t have to spend on excessive costs for public works projects," Meekhof, who championed the repeal, said in 2018.

Supporters of the effort in 2018, including the Associated Builders and Contractors, gathered petition signatures to initiate the legislation and circumvent then-Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, who had opposed the repeal.

Asked Thursday what her administration's new policy will cost the state financially, Whitmer said that will depend on the outcomes of individual contracts. When the state doesn't pay prevailing wage, she argued, there is also a cost.

“We don’t ensure we get the best qualified people on the job,” Whitmer said. "We don't ensure that we get the outcome that taxpayers should expect."

Union leaders said Thursday that the prevailing wage policy will allow contractors to employ skilled Michigan workers and will require them to pay fair compensation. Steve Claywell, president of the Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council, labeled Whitmer's action "brave."

Representatives of the International Union of Painters and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights were also in attendance. Tom Lutz, executive secretary-treasurer of the carpenters union, acknowledged that the directive wouldn't bring all of the construction projects into the fold of the prevailing wage that were lost because of the broader 2018 repeal that affected projects funded by state dollars. The directive impacts "state owned projects," Lutz said.

"I don't think we can overstate the importance of a policy that says working people will be respected and paid the area prevailing wage," he added.

On whether opponents of the prevailing wage could challenge the new policy in court, Lutz said he's "sure" they will.

Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, accused Whitmer of unilaterally trying to change rules she doesn't agree with.

"This is another reckless and out of touch power grab by a Governor who is losing approval points by the day," Portela said in a statement.

cmauger@detroitnews.com