Michigan picked for new National Guard intelligence, electronic warfare battalion

The National Guard has selected Michigan to host a new intelligence and electronic warfare battalion that will be activated in 2026 in a location within the state that's still to be determined, officials said Friday.

Stationing the new battalion in Michigan would bring 200 high-skilled personnel positions to the state, according to the Michigan National Guard.

The battalion is intended to conduct "multi-domain intelligence analysis, collection and deep-targeting support capabilities in large-scale combat operations environments against peer adversaries," the MNG said in a statement.

“Michigan’s brave men and women who have served and continue to serve in our armed forces have always demonstrated their unique capability to adapt to new mission sets and evolve as conditions change,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.

“Our ability to attract this new battalion is a testament to their dedication and strong work ethic. It is exciting to see this high-tech battalion coming to Michigan which will support our efforts to attract and retain the type of talent necessary for its success.”

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general and director of the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, said the new battalion will put Michigan in a good position to enhance its existing capabilities at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center at Camp Grayling and Alpena by building out secure communications facilities and equipping the center with the instrumentation and equipment needed for the new missions.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, noted "this decision is a testament to Michigan’s vital defense footprint and advances our growing ability to be on the forefront of cutting-edge military capabilities."

"I’ve highlighted Michigan’s military installations and strategic positioning to the Department of Defense, and I’m glad this basing decision reflects our state’s importance to our long-term national defense," said Peters, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

