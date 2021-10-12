Republican James Craig signals support for 2020 election audit

James Craig, a GOP candidate for Michigan governor, wrote Tuesday he backs a "thorough audit" of election results, becoming the most high-profile Republican in the battleground state to signal support for another review of the 2020 vote.

Democrat Joe Biden defeated Republican Donald Trump by 154,000 votes or 3 percentage points in Michigan. But Trump, whom Craig was scheduled to meet with in recent weeks, has pushed for an audit of the outcome and made unproven claims that there was widespread fraud.

"Open, free and fair elections are an essential part of democracy, and it is important for people to have faith in our election system to protect democracy as we know it," Craig said in a commentary published Tuesday by The Detroit News. "That’s why I support an extensive audit of the election results to restore faith and identify weak points in our election systems."

OPINION: James Craig says, 'audit 2020 election results to restore faith in democracy'

The former chief didn't specifically state that he supports a new audit of the 2020 election, but his carefully worded column came the same day that a rally took place on the Michigan Capitol lawn calling for one. Trump has made another review of the election a priority in Michigan and criticized state GOP lawmakers who've, so far, declined to pursue the idea.

The Republican-controlled state Senate Oversight Committee already spent months probing the election and released a report in June, saying it found "no evidence" to prove "significant acts of fraud" occurred to subvert the will of Michigan voters.

More than 250 audits have already taken place in Michigan to examine the results of the 2020 election, Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office has noted.

In his arguments for an audit, Craig cited election fraud charges against Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins in 2019 and new criminal claims against a woman who allegedly submitted 26 absentee ballot applications to nine different clerks for legally incapacitated persons under her care. On Monday, Benson said the new charges against Nancy Juanita Williams, 55, showed "in the rare circumstances when fraud occurs we catch it and hold the perpetrators accountable."

Craig confirmed on Sept. 26 that he was planning to meet with the Trump in the following days, The News previously reported.

"I think I've been public that certainly, I welcome support from President Trump," Craig said.

He is one of 11 Republican candidates who have formed campaign committees to run against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022. He is seen by many as the early front runner for the GOP nomination because of his tenure as Detroit police chief and the support from key Republicans he's already gathered.

