Former U.S. Rep. Benishek, who represented northern Michigan and U.P., has died at 69

Former U.S. Rep. Dan Benishek, a surgeon who represented northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula in Congress for three terms, has died at age 69, according to multiple sources.

Benishek, a Republican from Crystal Falls, focused on military and veterans issues while in office from 2011-17, targeting the Department of Veterans Affairs, spending he considered wasteful and policies that were frustrating veterans.

“Dr. Dan as we all knew him was about as solid and respected as a colleague could be," said U.S. Rep. Fred Upton of St. Joseph, the delegation's senior Republican.

"He had the same good doctor-patient relationship as he did with his many constituents. Always a strong voice for Michigan — especially the UP.”

Benishek served on the Agriculture, Natural Resources and Veterans Affairs committees.He worked at the Iron Mountain VA Medical Center for 20 years as a surgeon and was the father of a daughter who is a veteran.

"RIP, @CongressmanDan Benishek. A truly good man and damned good Representative," tweeted Rob Macomber, Kent County's chief deputy clerk and register. "He wasn’t sure about me at first because I couldn’t play cribbage … but he came around and that 2012 re-election campaign remains one of my favorites."

Benishek was born in Iron River. He and his brother were raised by their mother after their father died in a mining accident when Benishek was 5 years old. His mother worked at his grandmother's hotel and bar, and the brothers grew up helping out at the establishment for $10 a week — making beds, mopping floors and carrying beer after school.

He left for the University of Michigan with $2,000 and his drive to the campus in Ann Arbor was his first time to Michigan's Lower Peninsula. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1974 and earned his medical degree from Wayne State University Medical School in Detroit in 1978, then returned to the U.P.

Benishek ran for Congress after being outraged by the $800 billion stimulus bill passed by Congress in 2009.

The physician went from an unknown political novice to doing hits on Sean Hannity's show on Fox News within a short window.

He was especially critical of the federal health care legislation, the Affordable Care Act, that his predecessor, Democratic Rep. Bart Stupak of Menominee, played a role in passing.

Benishek won election to Congress with the help of tea party enthusiasts. He upset state Sen. Jason Allen by 15 votes in the 2010 GOP primary. Two years later, he won over Democratic challenger Gary McDowell by fewer than 2,300 votes.

When he first ran for office in 2010, Benishek endorsed term limits and pledged to serve just three terms in the U.S. House. He later announced he'd pursue a fourth, citing his "ability to serve millions of veterans every day as a leader on veterans’ issues in the House."

"My training as a physician taught me to never walk away from a patient and I can’t start now," he wrote in The Detroit News in 2015.

"My focus has been on helping to provide an environment that will get government out of the way of job creators and allow our economy to grow. We’ve worked to bring businesses, educators and the community together to improve and expand vocational education opportunities for individuals so they can gain the skills needed to secure good paying jobs."

He later reversed himself amid criticism from Democrats, deciding not to run in 2016.

Benishek in Congress also worked with Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., on her fight to reform the prosecution of sexual assault in the military.

Benishek was succeeded by U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, in 2017.

