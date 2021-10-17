Jill Biden to travel to Detroit Oct. 24 for Jewish school's annual dinner

First lady Jill Biden will travel to Detroit next weekend to speak at the annual dinner of Yeshiva Beth Yehudah, a Jewish school, the White House said Sunday.

Biden will be the guest speaker the dinner at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center, where the "outstanding leadership" honoree will be Mary Barra, CEO and chair of General Motors Co.

Yeshiva Beth Yehudah has campuses in Southfield and Oak Park, and describes itself as Michigan's largest and oldest Jewish educational institution in Michigan.

Biden was in Michigan last month when she spoke at Oakland Community College during a trip with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and advocated for two years of free community college, which is part of husband President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Agenda.

Biden is a professor of writing at Northern Virginia Community College.

The first lady also was in Michigan in May to tour a pop-up vaccine clinic at Grand Rapids Community College's DeVos campus, where she stressed the importance of vaccinations and voiced support for states that have offered incentives, including cash prizes, to entice people to get their doses.

Joe Biden won Michigan, a battleground state, by 3 percentage points, or 154,000 votes, in 2020.

