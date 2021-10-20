Protesters urge Michigan redistricting panel to create more Black majority districts

Detroit — Protesters gathered outside the TCF Center downtown to push Michigan's redistricting commission charged with drawing Michigan's next round of political district lines to reconsider the maps they so far have advanced.

The maps for state House, state Senate and U.S. House dilute the voting power of Detroiters, the speakers said, by putting residents of the overwhelmingly Black city into districts with nearby Oakland and Macomb county suburbs.

"It is not helping to draw fair, competitive maps by pushing and cracking and diluting the Black vote," state Sen. Adam Hollier, D-Detroit, said as he stood before the crowd. "Going from 17 majority Black districts to zero is unacceptable."

The Michigan Citizens Redistricting Commission's first public hearing about its series of proposed maps started Wednesday at the TCF Center. Protesters filed outside after Hollier's turn at the microphone.

Commissioners have been open to feedback from Michigan residents, Hollier said. He encouraged the commissioners to take a look at maps submitted by the public that include more majority-minority districts in Detroit.

Commissioners should draw districts that contain 51% or more Black voters, said Yvette McElroy Anderson, field director of the Fannie Lou Political Action Committee, a local progressive group.

"Black people need to elect Black people who look like them and represent their interests," she said.

As she spoke at the microphone, McElroy Anderson repeated the motto displayed on the signs of protesters behind her: "Fair maps now. No excuses."

This marks the first time Michigan's political districts have been drawn in a public forum by a group of citizens. In 2018, Michigan voters passed a ballot proposal that amended the Michigan Constitution and created the group.

Commissioners said this month the maps are far from finished, and data about voter turnout may impact their ultimate decisions about district lines. Some commissioners defended the current set of maps, which they said follow advice from their voting rights and partisan fairness experts.

The commission's proposed maps have come under fire from the Detroit legislative caucus, state Democratic Party leadership and the Detroit Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

