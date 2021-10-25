Gov. Whitmer reports $12.5M war chest; James Craig raises $1.4M

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's reelection campaign says the Democratic incumbent raised $3.1 million over the last three months and now has $12.5 million on hand a year before the 2022 election.

Whitmer's team announced the figures Monday afternoon, hours ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline for state candidates and committees to file their new fundraising disclosures covering from July 21 through Oct. 20. Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, whom many see as the current front runner for the Republican nomination, reported raising $1.4 million during the quarter, his first as an official candidate for governor.

The full reports by the incumbent governor and Craig weren't available as of 3 p.m. and will eventually provide extensive details on where the money came from. It's likely Whitmer's $12.5 million war chest includes $3.4 million in excess contributions she may soon have to return or donate to other organizations.

"The campaign is grateful for the support of Michiganders in every single county as we work to reelect Gov. Whitmer so that she can continue to fight for Michigan families, small businesses and communities," said Preston Elliott, Whitmer's campaign manager.

As of Oct. 20, Whitmer had raised about $11.7 million in 2021 so far. For the entirety of 2013, the year before his reelection, former Gov. Rick Snyder reported raising $5.1 million. The Republican had $4 million available to start 2014. Whitmer has maintained a significant fundraising advantage over the field of GOP contenders who hope to challenge her next fall.

Craig formed his committee to run for governor on July 21, and his campaign reported the former police chief had raised $1.4 million since then. In a statement, Craig's campaign labeled the haul a "strong" number "considering the fact he's new to politics and a first-time candidate."

"I'm humbled and honored at the outpouring of support we are seeing from Michiganders across this state," Craig said Monday. "Whitmer and the Democrats will be well financed by the permanent Washington political class and coastal elites, but our message of personal liberty and leading from the front is resonating with Michiganders.

"All the money in the world cannot cover for Whitmer's failed pandemic response, poor leadership and hypocrisy."

As of Monday, 11 Republicans, including Craig, had formed committees to run for governor since the last election.

Some of the big names in the race, conservative commentator Tudor Dixon and Metro Detroit businessman Kevin Rinke, hadn't submitted their new reports by 3 p.m.

Chiropractor and activist Garrett Soldano of Mattawan reported raising $1.1 million since launching his campaign in April. Over the last three months, he raised $495,979. He reported about 10,032 individual contributors during the quarter and having $473,615 available at the end of it.

Pastor Ralph Rebandt of Oakland Hills Community Church in Farmington Hills reported raising the most over the last three months: $47,586. He had $6,945 available as of Wednesday.

Right-wing activist Ryan Kelley reported raising $45,125 during the quarter, and Michael Brown, a Michigan State Police commander, reported raising $14,448.

The Republican primary election for governor is still nine months away. The general election is a year away.

As of July 20, Whitmer reported having about $10 million on hand for her reelection bid. She raised about $8.6 million over the first seven months of 2021, a record amount for a Michigan candidate for governor at that point in an election cycle. But $3.4 million of that total came from donors who gave more than the state's normal campaign contributions would allow.

Normally, under Michigan law, a candidate for governor would be able to accept $7,150 from an individual for the entirety of an election cycle. However, Whitmer has faced multiple recall efforts — although they have not been serious or gained momentum. Under Secretary of State office decisions from the 1980s, candidates facing recalls have traditionally not been subject to the donor limits in fighting the recalls because those seeking to recall them don't face limits on contributions.

If a recall isn't called, the excess funds "must be returned" or donated to a local charity or party, according to a court filing this month on behalf of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office.

