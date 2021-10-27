Michigan redistricting meeting starts after emailed death threat leads to 2-hour delay

East Lansing — A Michigan redistricting meeting in East Lansing was delayed more than two hours Wednesday after the commission reported receiving an emailed death threat.

Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission spokesman Edward Woods said the commission received notification of the threat at 1:06 p.m., shortly after the meeting was supposed to start, and notified law enforcement. The threat appears to have been made Tuesday, but wasn't found until Wednesday.

Woods told reporters at the building Wednesday that authorities had done a sweep of the facility and opened an investigation after the reported threat.

The windows of the doors of the meeting room were covered with paper.

Before the commission reconvened, one of the members could be heard telling a colleague she was concerned about walking to her car after the meeting. She was also playing the song "Pumped Up Kicks" through her phone. The song's lyrics mention someone outrunning a gun.

Michigan State University Police Inspector Chris Rozman said Wednesday that a police officer had been dispatched to the MSU Union shortly after 1 p.m. to take a report on a threatening email.

"We do not believe there is any safety concern for the community, and we have not determined the threat to be credible at this time," Rozman said in a statement.

The redistricting commission was scheduled to meet from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for the first of several meetings to deliberate over changes to voting district maps that would be used in the 2022 general election.

The commission on Tuesday concluded a series of five public hearings on proposed draft maps for Congress, state House of Representatives and state Senate.

Those hearings at times became heated over the commission's decision to break apart counties, municipalities and current majority minority districts to comply with recommendations from their Voting Rights Act expert.

The commission's hearings over the next several days will be some of their last chances to change the maps ahead of a vote on proposed maps, a 45-day public comment period and then a final vote on Dec. 30.

