Garrett Soldano launches 1st TV ads of GOP race for Michigan governor

Lansing — Garrett Soldano, a conservative chiropractor from Mattawan, will air the first TV ad of the 2022 Republican primary race for governor over the weekend during the football game between the University of Michigan and Michigan State University.

Ten months ahead of the primary vote, the strategy is an effort to boost support for Soldano, who has gained a following among ardent opponents of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's response to the COVID-19 pandemic but remains somewhat of an unknown to many across Michigan.

"When Whitmer locked down Michigan, who led the fight to stop her? Some polled-tested politician? No way," the new ad says. "It was real-deal conservative Garrett Soldano. He led the fight to reopen our economy.

"Now, Garrett Soldano is taking on Whitmer for governor to save Michigan."

The ad will air during the Michigan-Michigan State football game on Saturday in select media markets across the state and then continue on Fox News starting Monday, according to Soldano's campaign.

He is one of 11 Republicans who have formed campaign committees to pursue the GOP nomination for governor against Whitmer in 2022.

As of now, Soldano has raised the second money of the GOP candidates at about $1.1 million. Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, whom many see as the front runner for the Republican nomination, has raised about $1.4 million.

While Craig's campaign has gained more attention than Soldano's and has locked up well-know GOP names as supporters, some observers believe the former chief could be susceptible to a challenge from the right-wing of the party.

