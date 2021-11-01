Metro Detroit voters to decide top seats, historic firsts in Tuesday's election

Metro Detroit voters will decide the leaders of some of Michigan's largest cities Tuesday, with the possibility of some cities electing their first minority leader and others facing the threat that the winning candidate is the subject of a federal investigation.

Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and Hamtramck have the chance to elect their first Arab-American and Muslim mayors, while Taylor could elect its first Latino mayor.

Elections in Detroit City Council, Taylor and Romulus will occur as certain city leaders remain under investigation by federal authorities.

Detroit's council will see more turnover than it has in a decade, with four of nine council seats set to be filled by newcomers. Meanwhile, a former deputy mayor is waging an uphill battle against Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who is seeking a third term.

And heated battles for leadership are only growing hotter in Pontiac, Royal Oak and Sterling Heights.

Bill Ballenger, publisher of the Ballenger Report, said the election could usher in a series of firsts for Metro Detroit communities whose populations have been steadily moving toward majority minority.

Past ethnic candidates who ran for top jobs "were kind of second fiddle or sacrificial lambs," Ballenger said. "They didn't win. Now, in the November general election, they're the favorites, and they've got a credible chance to win."

Detroit mayor's race

Detroit's mayoral race has been described since August as Duggan's to lose after he secured 72% of the vote during the primary while the most known challenger — 65-year-old Anthony Adams — took close to 10% of the vote.

Adams, a deputy mayor under Kwame Kilpatrick, visited with residents in Brush Park Monday as part of his final effort to connect with voters. He said he’s got “good momentum” and is optimistic about his chances.

Adams, during a stop at Brush Park Manor, told The Detroit News that Duggan’s administration is focused on bringing business into the city “when we should really be focused on the people in the city.”

“There are so many things we can do differently, but we never talk about them because we’re focused on buildings,” Adams said.

Duggan didn't have any public appearances on Monday. He previously told The Detroit News that “people want to see me work” and that being the mayor occupies more of his energy than running for mayor.

In his bid for a third, four-year term, Duggan is touting a continued focus on building “One Detroit for Everyone." It includes a focus on a revival of long-neglected neighborhoods, affordable housing and ensuring every Detroiter — through programs such as Detroit at Work — has access to jobs and job training.

Metro cities could see new firsts

Tuesday's election is expected to break new ground when it comes to minority representation in some Metro Detroit cities.

Democratic State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud would become Dearborn's first Arab-American and Muslim mayor if he bests Gary Woronchak, a former Dearborn Press & Guide editor and state representative with deep roots in the city. Nearly half of the city's 110,000 residents identify as Arab American.

Hammoud or Woronchak will replace Mayor John "Jack" O'Reilly Jr.

In Dearborn Heights, appointed Mayor Bill Bazzi would become the first elected Arab-American and Muslim mayor for the city if he fends off a challenge from Council Chairwoman Denise Malinowski Maxwell.

Bazzi was appointed mayor after Mayor Daniel Paletko's death in January of COVID-related symptoms, while Malinowski Maxwell served as mayor pro tem after Paletko's death. Bazzi works for Ford Motor Co. and is a Marine Corps retiree, while Malinowski Maxwell is a former real estate agent.

In Hamtramck, challenger Amer Ghalib, 41, would become the city's first Arab-American and Muslim mayor if he bess four-term Mayor Karen Majewski, 66.

The city, which for years was a mostly European immigrant community, has grown to become a majority minority community over the last two decades, with an increasing number of residents of Middle Eastern and South Asian descent.

In Taylor, Democratic state Rep. Alex Garza, 27, would become the city's first Latino mayor if he defeats City Council Chairman Tim Wooley, 51. They are running to replace Mayor Rick Sollars, 47, who is not on the ballot but is running a write-in campaign.

Mario Morrow, Southfield-based political consultant, said “it's very good for our state, our cities, and our country to have more diverse elected officials, especially in communities that typically have not had strong diversity among their electeds.”

“You see a lot more people of color not only participating in the electoral process, you see them coming out in larger numbers and voting,” Morrow said. “They are voting for people that look like them, talk like them, and can relate to their problems, their issues, their goals and objectives for a better community.”

Investigations overshadow some races

Of the four Detroit City Council seats that are up for grabs, none will likely be more closely watched than two at-large city council seats.

Incumbent at-large council member Janee Ayers, 39, was recently targeted by the FBI in an August raid of her home, while contender Mary Waters, 66, pleaded guilty in May 2010 to a misdemeanor charge of filing a false tax return and was sentenced later that year to one year of probation on claims she received a $6,000 Rolex watch from a Southfield jewelry store.

Ayers and Waters are two of four candidates looking to fill the two at-large seats. They are joined on the ballot by former Detroit Charter Revision Commission Vice Chair Nicole Small, 41, and former state Sen. Coleman A. Young II, 38.

In October 2010, Waters and her former campaign manager, Sam Riddle, pleaded guilty for their roles following allegations they conspired to bribe Southfield City Councilman William Lattimore in connection with the Southfield City Council's approval of the relocation of a pawn shop, according to the Detroit U.S. Attorney’s office.

Earlier this year, two other council members — Andre Spivey and Gabe Leland — resigned and pleaded guilty to crimes, dropping the council's total from nine to seven. Spivey pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from a contractor, and Leland pleaded guilty to misconduct in office.

Taylor's mayoral race also is overshadowed by scandal. Garza and Woolley are the only official contenders for the seat, but the threat of Sollars' write-in candidacy continues even as he faces federal bribery charges.

Sollars is accused of helping a developer obtain city-owned, tax-foreclosed properties in exchange for free work on his home and chalet, including hardwood floors, a humidor, appliances and more. During the August primary, Sollars failed to qualify for the general election ballot.

In Romulus, former Mayor Alan Lambert and city official Robert McCraight are vying to replace Mayor LeRoy Burcroff, who is under federal investigation regarding campaign fund spending.

Other mayoral races

In Sterling Heights, challenger Ken Nelson, 71, is vying to unseat Mayor Michael Taylor, 38, for the part-time gig to lead the state's fourth largest city.

The mayor said he is proud of his accomplishments, which include the city's overhaul of its park system through a voter-approved millage and $400 million in road improvements since 2013. Former council member Nelson said he would seek a three-year moratorium on new capital projects and spending.

In Royal Oak, a field of five candidates dubbing themselves the "A-Team" are challenging four incumbent city commissioners and Mayor Michael Fournier after long-standing disagreements over the city's direction.

Tom Roth, a software engineer and current commander of the Frank Wendland American Legion Post 253, is challenging Fournier.

Royal Oak residents also will be considering a long-debated ballot question on whether to keep the site of the veterans memorial near the public library and separate proposals that would renew a 3.97-mill tax for public safety and 1-mill tax for solid waste.

In Pontiac, former Michigan House Minority Leader and Oakland County Commissioner Tim Greimel will battle for mayor against Alexandria Riley, the city's ex-chief development officer. Mayor Deirdre Waterman was scrubbed from the primary ballot because of campaign finance issues. She was unable to gain enough write-in votes to make it onto the November ballots.

Staff Writer Noelle Gray contributed.

Election Day

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday

Absentee ballots must be returned to local clerks by 8 p.m.

Voters can check the status of their absentee ballot, find the location of area drop boxes, clerk office information and other election information at Michigan.gov/Vote