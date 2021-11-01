Michigan GOP reps press Biden on talks of paying families separated at border by Trump

Washington — Michigan Republicans in Congress are questioning the Biden administration about reports that officials are in talks to offer migrant families separated at the border during the Trump administration $450,000 a person in compensation.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, led 75 House lawmakers in a Friday letter to the heads of the departments of Justice, Homeland Security and Health and Human Services, asking in part whether the figures reported first by the Wall Street Journal about the settlement talks were accurate.

Upton in the letter expresses dismay and asks how much the Biden administration intends to authorize for legal settlements with these separated families, and whether the families will be given preferential treatment to remain in the U.S. over those who sought to immigrate legally.

The six other Michigan Republicans in Congress signed onto Upton's letter, his office said. Michigan Reps. Jack Bergman of Watersmeet, Bill Huizenga of Holland and John Moolenaar of Midland also signed onto a similar letter by North Carolina Rep. Greg Murphy.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.

Upton noted that family separation as a result of the Trump administration’s “Zero Tolerance” policy ceased in June 2018. He said some cases have already been resolved for "far less" than the reported figures, which could mean nearly $1 million per family, though people familiar with the talks told the Journal that the numbers could still change.

Since the news broke last week, Republicans have argued the payments would encourage others who want to cross the border illegally and compared the payments under discussion with the maximum paid to families of U.S. soldiers killed overseas.

"While immigration has been a bedrock of the United States since its founding, we should not be creating policy that encourages individuals to illegally enter our country by traveling thousands of miles through some of the most dangerous parts of the world organized by international criminal syndicates responsible for thousands of murders throughout Mexico and the U.S. — all during a global pandemic," Upton wrote.

The talks with the separated families are the result of lawsuits filed against several federal agencies by parents and children who allege psychological trauma as a result of the separations.

Department of Homeland Security officials have said the total number of children taken from their parents while Trump was president is over 5,500, according to news reports.

Legal experts pointed out that, if the litigation proceeds, the government could face even larger payouts in the future, as well as the cost of defending the lawsuits.

"If it goes to trial and one case wins an enormous verdict, that gives other families motivation not to settle,” Heidi Li Feldman of Georgetown University Law Center told The Washington Post. “If a private business were in this situation, it would be extremely bizarre for them not to consider settling."

