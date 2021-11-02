Newcomers Latisha Johnson, Gabriela Santiago-Romero elected to Detroit City Council

Detroit — Detroit's legislative body is about to see more turnover than it has in a decade, with at least four of nine council seats filled by newcomers.

The resignations this year of two council members who pleaded guilty to crimes — André Spivey and Gabe Leland — dropped the city's legislative body from nine members to seven.

In addition to Spivey and Leland's resignations, City Council President and at-large member Brenda Jones and District 6 Councilwoman Raquel Castañeda-López, who made history as the council's first Latina member, opted against reelection runs.

As a result, the city's Nov. 2 election marks the most turnover for the council since five new members took office in January 2014 after Detroit filed for bankruptcy.

A pair of council district incumbents are uncontested, two more are battling to retain district seats and another incumbent is hoping to hang on to her seat as a citywide representative amid a federal corruption probe.

At-Large

Former state Sen. Coleman Young II and incumbent Janee Ayers were leading in early election results for two citywide seats on Detroit City Council, with 420 of 623 precincts counted.

Young has 32% of the early tally. Ayers was in second, with about 25%, followed closely by former state lawmaker Mary Waters, who had about 24%.

Ayers, 39, has said little in response to August FBI raids at her home and council offices as well as the home fellow Councilman Scott Benson and the homes of the pair's chiefs of staff.

Ayers, Benson and their staffers have not been charged with any wrongdoing.

On Friday, Ayers said in a statement that she is "hopeful that the truth will eventually prevail."

Young, 38, is the son of Detroit's first Black mayor and in 2017 he challenged Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan for the city's mayoral post.

Waters, 66, served the 4th District of the state House from November 2000 to 2006 and was the first African American minority floor leader from 2003 to 2006.

Waters pleaded guilty in May 2010 to a misdemeanor charge of filing a false tax return and was sentenced later that year to one year of probation on claims she received a $6,000 Rolex watch from a Southfield jewelry store.

Nicole Small, 41, is the fourth contender for the seat. She helped steer the failed revision of Detroit's city charter.

In August, Ayers came out on top in the at-large field with just under 31% of the primary vote. She was followed by Young at 30.5%, then Waters at 23% and Small was fourth at 11%.

District 1

Incumbent Councilman James Tate easily defeated challenger Krystal Larsosa in District 1. With 77% of precincts reporting, Tate had 69% to Larsosa's 30%.

Larsosa, a youth advocate, was making her first run for public office to represent the northwest Detroit district.

In his bid for a fourth term, Tate, 46, has said he's drawing on his record and connection to the district.

District 2

In District 2, incumbent Roy McCalister Jr. was trailing his challenger Angela Calloway in early returns. Calloway had 55% of the vote to McCalister's 44%, with 74 of 99 precincts reporting.

McCalister, a former Detroit cop who once headed up the homicide unit, is seeking a second, four-year term.

In 2017, McCalister defeated the council's then second-highest ranking member George Cushingberry Jr.

Calloway, 61, has never run for office, but said she's paid special attention to the nine senior centers in District 2. Calloway has said she believes "girl power" can lift her to office.

District 3

Detroit City Council member Scott Benson is on his way to winning a third term representing northeast Detroit. Benson, 51, is running unopposed.

Benson's attorney, Steve Fishman, has said the incumbent "has done nothing wrong, let alone criminal, and expects to be exonerated when the (federal corruption) investigation is completed."

More:Detroit Councilman Scott Benson says he does not 'engage in criminality'

District 4

Latisha Johnson defeated M.L. Elrick by a wide margin, 63 to 37%.

District Four which covers the city's far east side and borders the Grosse Pointes.

Elrick, a former journalist and Johnson, a community advocate, were battling to fill the open seat left by former council member André Spivey.

More:André Spivey resigns from Detroit City Council after pleading guilty to bribery

Spivey stepped down after becoming the first public official to plead guilty in connection with "Operation Northern Hook," a federal corruption probe centered on municipal towing in the city and allegations of bribery.

Johnson, 46, sees neglect at the heart of the disconnect with the public.

Elrick, 53, argued his career spent as a watchdog reporter has trained his senses for a seat at the council table.

District 5

Detroit City Council President Pro Tem Mary Sheffield, 34, is on the way to winning a third term on council and is running unopposed.

Sheffield has said this next four-year term will likely be her last on council.

More:Several Detroit City Council members won't seek reelection

District 6

Gabriela Santiago-Romero defeated Hector Santiago by more than a two-to-one margin, 72% to 27%.

Santiago-Romero's name recognition might have been given a major boost last month, when Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan gave her a rare endorsement. She said she sees herself as prepared, ready on day one to take office.

District 7

With 65 of the 84 precincts reporting, Fred Durhal III held a 57-46% lead over rival Regina Ross. District 7 covers a portion of western Detroit. District 7 is shaping up to be the closest city council race.

Durhal III, a 37-year-old former state representative, is facing Ross, 53, a longtime teacher who has made unsuccessful council runs in 2013 and 2017.

The winner will fill the seat formerly held by Councilman Gabe Leland who resigned in the spring as he pleaded guilty to misconduct in office. Leland was indicted in 2018 on bribery charges stemming from claims he took cash from a city businessman in exchange for his vote on a controversial land deal. His federal case was dropped as part of his plea agreement in state court.

More:Candidates battle voter apathy in bids for open Detroit council seats

Durhal said the district needs to be rebuilt block-by-block. He argues he would be responsive to the needs of his constituents, whether it is on basement flooding or cars speeding down neighborhood streets.

Ross has said she wants to make positive changes and help improve the quality of life for residents.

jdickson@detroitnews.com