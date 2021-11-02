Duggan takes commanding lead in Detroit mayor's contest

Detroit — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan took a commanding lead over challenger Anthony Adams in early election returns Tuesday evening as the incumbent seeks a third term in Michigan's most populous city where Adams argues "People are just trying to survive."

Duggan had 64% of the vote to Adams' 35% with 55% of precincts reporting.

If re-elected, Duggan would be the second longest-serving mayor in the city's history, following Coleman A. Young, who served as the city's first African American mayor for 20 years. The mayor did little to no campaigning ahead of Tuesday's election and told The Detroit News Monday, "People want to see me working."

In his bid for another four-year term, Duggan is touting a continued focus on building "One Detroit for Everyone." It includes affordable housing, revival of long-neglected neighborhoods and ensuring every Detroiter — through programs like Detroit at Work — has access to jobs and job training.

As part of his "People's Plan," Duggan pledged to raise $50 million over five years to help fund a series of programs for Detroiters who have felt "left behind or left out."

Duggan arrived at the N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art in Midtown shortly before 9 p.m. with his wife, shaking hands of 50 supporters lined up to greet him inside.

The mayor wore a blue suit and black mask. He posed for photos and encouraged attendees to stay safe by sanitizing and masking up.

On Tuesday night, Adams said he was feeling optimistic about his chances of winning as he temporarily took over as the disk jockey at his Election Night party at his northwest side campaign headquarters. But he said he hasn't considered what he'll do if he loses.

"Things are trending how I need them to be trending," he said, adding that he visited 50 polling places and had a positive response at all of them.

Adams targeted younger voters and people in the city who are "being left behind" in his uphill campaign to unseat the incumbent.

The Kilpatrick-era deputy mayor contended repeated rounds of devastating summer flooding, the city's crime rate and Duggan's stalled progress in addressing $600 million in past property over-assessments are potent issues for him.

He also prayed by his supporters at the gathering.

Duggan, 63, sailed to a primary victory in August, getting 72% of the vote to Adams' 10%. But Adams, 65, built his platform around what he calls Duggan's "benign neglect" of Detroit.

Detroit overtaxed homeowners by at least $600 million after it failed to accurately bring down property values in the years following the Great Recession, according to an investigation by The Detroit News.

Detroit’s City Council considered a proposal last fall by Duggan’s office to help address the issue but they voted it down, saying it didn’t go far enough. The mayor has since introduced programs to aid Detroiters in paying back rent and others to help with past-due taxes.

On Tuesday morning, both Duggan and Adams posed for photos with poll workers at their precincts and talked with the media as they appeared within an hour of each other, both voting with their wives.

"This has been an incredible journey, talking to the people of Detroit and really understanding their issues and concerns," Adams said at Carstens Academy on Essex, who was joiined by wife Lynn Marine-Adams. "We put up a great fight and we're looking forward to a great victory tonight. The momentum is clearly on our side."

Duggan and wife Dr. Sonia Hassan made their appearance at River House Co-op on East Jefferson to vote shortly before 9 a.m.

He said he voted yes on reparations ballot measure to form a committee to pursue the idea: "I think it's a good idea. It engages us in the national conversation, and I think it puts Detroit in a good position."

Voters weigh in

Voters weighed in on the election at Greater Grace Temple on Tuesday evening.

Fernando Willis, 27, said he definitely voted for Adams and said the most important issue to him was to "make sure Black people have access to mental health services."

Why Adams? Willis said, "He was showing up; he was willing to debate and he was not trying to run away. I feel like he’s with the people."

But Wanda Harvey, 55, voted for Duggan because, "I like what he’s doing with the city, and there have been great improvements."

Taneshe Vernon, a city teacher, didn't want to disclose her vote, but said the next mayor should concentrate on improving the city's 200 neighborhoods and safety.

“Downtown looks great; Midtown looks great, but what about our neighborhoods?" said Vernon, 39. "I’m a teacher and I would like kids to be able to walk to school without worrying. Safety is the big thing in Detroit. I know we have problems I just don’t know what solutions there are."

Vernon has owned her home near Telegraph and Six Mile for 12 years and said watching people leave her neighborhood is a shame.

"But then you go downtown and everything‘s great," she said. "I don’t want to take away from downtown because you need a great downtown, but you also need good neighborhoods too. If the cities going to survive, you need both.”

Denise Lomax, a voter from the city's northwest side, said she was undecided on her vote for mayor before reaching the polls.

"I have a problem with people delivering on their commitment. Of the funding the city's gotten, how much has gone into this broken area?" said Lomax, who lives in the Cadillac Community. "We've lost five kids from this community to violence, they closed the library and the kids got nowhere to go but abandoned houses."

Duggan refused to debate Adams during the general election campaign, with campaign manager Alexis Wiley citing Adams' inflammatory remarks on Twitter, noting Duggan won't engage the "hateful and divisive rhetoric." Adams told The News he agrees that his campaign is based on hate speech because "I hate what he (Duggan) is doing to Detroit."

Duggan engaged in a single debate four years ago with Coleman A. Young II, the son of the city's first Black mayor and Duggan's 2017 challenger. He took part in three during his first run when he faced off with the late Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon.

Candidates on the issues

Adams has attacked Duggan on the volume of foreclosures and water shutoffs the city has endured in recent years, practices in the city's massive blight elimination effort and what he claims is a lack of investment in Black businesses.

If elected, Adams said on day one, he would sign an executive order halting the transfer of property to the Wayne County Treasurer for tax foreclosure. Next, he'd go to the Detroit Land Bank and Detroit Water and Sewerage Department and "clean house of the leadership."

Adams, a former Detroit school board leader, said the city needs to improve its schools to attract more families.

Adams also has attacked Duggan on Detroit's violent crime rate, which ranked second-highest behind Memphis among America's largest cities. Last year, there were 327 criminal homicides in Detroit, a 19% increase over the 274 in 2019, FBI statistics show.

Adams has said the city needs to use its federal COVID-19 recovery funding on intervention programs and strategies to help people not engage in crime. He has said he would hire more than 100 community intervention specialists trained in conflict resolution, gang intervention and building relationships with youth — a plan that could be facilitated through partnerships with multiple organizations.

Both Duggan and former police Chief James Craig, who retired in June and is running for governor, have argued the city's rise in violent crime last year was because of the pandemic. In August, Duggan tapped James White, interim chief, to take the job permanently. White has said he didn't know if the city's crime rate was tied to COVID or "a sense of hopelessness" but noted "this is happening everywhere."

Durrel Douglas, a 35-year-old resident of District 5, said Tuesday that Duggan got his vote. Douglas, a community organizer, moved last year from Houston to Detroit.

“I’m a pretty new Detroiter…” he said. “I started paying more attention to what’s going on at city hall, paying attention to some of the improvements that have been happening. I would like to see them spread out more. There’s a whole lot that needs to be done. (Duggan) has a record that he can point to.”

srahal@detroitnews.com

hharding@detroitnews.com

Detroit News reporters George Hunter and Candice Williams contributed.