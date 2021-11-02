Hammoud leads in early results for Dearborn mayor

State Rep. Abdullah Hammoud was leading former Wayne County Commissioner Gary Woronchak in early election returns in the race for Dearborn mayor.

With 11,050 votes counted by 9 p.m., Hammoud had 59.18%, or 6,539, according to county data. Woronchak had 40.52%, or 4,477.

The winner succeeds John “Jack” O’Reilly Jr., the mayor since 2007 whose administration faced criticism over its handling of flooding in the Detroit suburb last summer.

The victor becomes just the seventh leader for the city of nearly 110,000 residents. About 47% identify as Arab and 29.1% are foreign-born, according to the U.S. census.

The new mayor is slated to preside over more than 770 full-time and 1,700 part-time employees plus a budget proposed to top $135 million.

Dearborn is considered the birthplace of Ford Motor Co. and has drawn international attention as the hometown of Henry Ford, Greenfield Village and its sizeable Muslim population.

Besides improving infrastructure, the candidates have focused on economic recovery from the pandemic in Michigan's seventh largest city.

Hammoud and Woronchak have stressed their time working in government as strengths for the role.

Woronchak, a former Dearborn Press & Guide editor and state representative, chaired the Wayne County Commission from 2005-18.

His campaign said he introduced 22 bills that become law, obtained $1 million in state funding to build a health and research center the Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services established and authored a resolution opposing President Donald Trump's "Muslim ban."

Woronchak, 66, has said he has more leadership experience "by far."

Hammoud is finishing his third term in the state House representing the 15th District, which includes Dearborn, where he passed 11 bills and resolutions. His campaign also touts funds he helped secure as a legislator, including $10 million for Dearborn Public Schools, $6.7 million to build Henry Ford College's Entrepreneur and Innovation Institute as well as $1.25 million for a consolidated 911 dispatch center.

Hammoud, 31, has drawn praise from voters for a proposal to tackle property taxes, which residents say are higher than surrounding suburbs.

Dearborn's millage for a principal residence in 2020 ranged from 53.7 to 61.1 mills depending on the school district, compared with 48.4 to 57.9 in Dearborn Heights, 51.1 in Taylor and 44.7 to 56.8 in Westland.

Hammoud has emphasized a five-part plan he said would lower property taxes, generate new city dollars and enhance operations. The proposal includes boosting new housing and commercial development, and securing $100 million to pay the city's unfunded liabilities to fully fund the city pension and other post-employment benefits obligations.

That could be affected, he said, by a supplemental millage on the ballot asking voters to allow the city to levy 2.75 mills for three years starting July 1 to fund operations such as public safety. It would cost the average homeowner $167 a year.

Woronchak said his team would “do all we can to lower our city tax rate” but said significant cuts are tough to realize.

Meanwhile, both mayoral candidates have pledged to explore ways to prevent a repeat of last summer's floods, which damaged thousands of homes. Residents protested the O'Reilly administration and criticized the city for not taking more steps to strengthen Dearborn's infrastructure.

Woronchak said if elected, his administration would await the results of an independent study the council has sought to determine what caused the flooding.

Hammoud also supports a third-party assessment for the city sewer system and hopes to convert land parcels into retention basins to handle excess rainfall as well as evaluate adding backup valves for homes.

He and Woronchak beat a crowded field in the August primary after O'Reilly opted not to seek another term amid health challenges.

The campaign spawned controversy as the race heated up.

Some critics claimed at least one of Woronchak's campaign videos implied Hammoud, who could become the city's first Arab and Muslim mayor, would focus on residents with similar backgrounds and in certain neighborhoods.

Hammoud has insisted his campaign is not solely about diversity.

"Dearborn is at a turning point and residents all across the city are ready for change," he said in a recent post on his Facebook campaign page.

Hammoud earned a slew of endorsements, including from City Council president Susan Dabaja, a rival in the primary, and U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell.

He also amassed a large war chest.

Between Aug. 24 and Oct. 17, his campaign collected more than $236,000 in contributions, county and state records show. That brought the overall total this year to nearly $500,000.

Woronchak collected nearly $95,000, records show.

