Janice Winfrey takes early lead in bid for a fifth term as Detroit clerk

Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey was leading challenger Denzel McCampbell in Tuesday's early election results as she pursues a fifth term.

As of 9 p.m., Winfrey led McCampbell with 62% of the vote to his 38%, with 344 of 623 precincts reporting.

Winfrey was positioned to take the lead early on, Detroit political analysts said during the campaign. She earned 70% of the August primary vote to McCampbell's 15% and maintains a loyal voter base despite her imperfect record of administering the city's elections.

State election officials have repeatedly had to review Detroit's totals and help Winfrey's team with recounts since she took office in 2006. The Secretary of State's office helped Winfrey administer the November 2020 election after problems with out-of-balance precincts in the August primary.

No politician is perfect, Keronce Sims said as he walked into the polling place at Lasky Recreation Center on Tuesday. He said he was supporting Winfrey because of the valuable experience she had gained during fifteen years in office.

"She appears to be honest enough," he said. "Her being an incumbent means she knows the system."

McCampbell, 29, is an adviser to U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, and a former Detroit Charter Revision Commission member. During the campaign, he criticized Winfrey's lack of voter outreach, her decision to reduce drop box locations in the August primary election and said her office does a poor job making city government meeting minutes accessible.

One of McCampbell's central proposals was to use the city clerk's office as a civic education tool so more Detroiters would understand the role of various elected offices, know when elections are happening, how to vote and what's on the ballot.

He was optimistic about the race at 5 p.m., three hours before polls closed.

"What I've been focused on during this campaign has been reaching out to people to really let them know what the clerk's office is, what we should be expecting and that we deserve more out of the office," he said. "People have resonated with that."

Many of McCampbell's supporters who voted at Lasky Recreation Center cited issues at the Detroit Clerk's office under Winfrey and said it was time for a change in leadership.

"I feel like Janice Winfrey has had so much time to make things better and she hasn't," said Tawana Pryor, who predicted Winfrey would win because voters are familiar with her.

Mussa Shaawat said he voted for McCampbell because it was time to see "some new blood" because of problems under Winfrey, specifically the late delivery of absentee ballots last year.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan sued Winfrey last year, accusing her of failing to issue absentee ballots on time. She responded to the suit by promising to respond to absentee ballot applications within 24 hours.

"It's time to move on," Shaawat said. "She's been in for a long time."

