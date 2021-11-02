Metro Detroiters cast their votes at polls across the region

Residents across Metro Detroit are trickling in to their polling places to decide municipal races and ballot proposals.

Polls are open until 8 p.m.

Cloudy skies and temperatures in the high 30s greeted early voters.

Among the communities asking residents to cast ballots, the city of Dearborn's citizens will select a new mayor and three new city council members.

Voters are being asked to chose between state Rep. Abdullah Hammoud and former Dearborn Press & Guide editor, state representative and Wayne County commissioner Gary Woronchak for mayor.

The winner will replace John “Jack” O’Reilly Jr., the city's mayor since 2007.

Ali Shamel said recent flooding in Metro Detroit and taxes prompted him to come to his polling place at Dearborn Christian Fellowship in the city's 45th voting precinct at about 7:30 a.m.

"I didn't have flooding in my home, but a lot of people I know did," he said.

The lifelong Dearborn resident also said he cast his ballot in the mayoral race for Hammoud and hopes he wins the race.

"I'm looking for credibility and experience," Shamel said.

In Detroit, at Carstens Academy on Essex, Dr. George Goff said he voted for Mayor Mike Duggan: "He's done some great things overall for the city."

He's a block club president and "a true Detroit resident" and he said Duggan is the guy to effect change. "I don't think Anthony Adams is ready for that yet."

Duggan's challenger Adams and his wife, Lynn Marine-Adams, entered the polling site shortly after 8 to cast their own ballots.

"This has been an incredible journey, talking to the people of Detroit and really understanding their issues and concerns," Adams said as media, supporters and other voters gathered. "We put up a great fight and we're looking forward to a great victory tonight. The momentum is clearly on our side."

For Dearborn residents Robert and Susan Lacasse the races for city officials were one of the big reasons that she and her husband came to the polls.

"We vote in every election," she said. "They're all important."

Lacasse and her husband declined to say which candidate they voted for in Dearborn's mayoral contest, but Robert Lacasse said there are looking for specific qualities in the city's next top elected official.

"Leadership, a strong stance on crime, allocation of all of these federally appointed dollars that have been given out over the last year," he said.

Susan Lacasse added: "Someone who is going to help the neighborhoods."

