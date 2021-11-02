Michigan House panel weighs legalizing brass knuckles

Lansing — A Michigan House committee briefly considered Tuesday lifting a state ban on manufacturing or possessing an array of obscure weapons, including metallic knuckles, slingshots and bludgeons.

Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Wayland, sponsored the proposal, which he described as an attempt to resolve an "outdated section of law." He said the existing policy was from the 1930s. Brass knuckles are out there, he added, "whether you like it or not."

"You can have a knife. You can have a gun," Johnson said. "Those are far more deadly than whatever these things are."

The House Judiciary Committee discussed the bill for about 10 minutes Tuesday but didn't hold a vote on the legislation.

Johnson told lawmakers that it would remain a crime to assault someone with any of the weapons listed in his proposal, which, he emphasized, would only remove the prohibition on manufacturing or possessing the items.

Charges under the longstanding law have been "very rare," Johnson said. The law currently says a violation can bring a felony penalty carrying up to five years behind bars.

The Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police and the Michigan Sheriffs' Association are both opposing Johnson's measure. Representatives of the organizations didn't testify during the committee hearing Tuesday.

At one point, the panel's chairman, Rep. Graham Filler, R-DeWitt, asked what a blackjack is. A blackjack is another weapon mentioned in Johnson's bill.

In response, Johnson read from a prior court decision.

"It's a weapon consisting of a lead slug attached to a leather thong," Johnson read.

"Not sure I knew we would be hearing the term 'leather thong' in House Judiciary this morning," Filler replied.

Rep. Kelly Breen, D-Novi, asked Johnson if his intent in bringing the bill was he wanted people to be able to manufacture the weapons.

"My main intent is it's an outdated section of law," Johnson said.

"Most of these people are using them for more hobby, more training purposes," he continued. "You're not really seeing a large problem of people using blackjacks and sand clubs out there today."

To become law, the bill would have to pass the House and the Senate and gain Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's signature.

