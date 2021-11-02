Michigan Supreme Court rejects suit by civil rights ballot campaign

Lansing — The Michigan Supreme Court rejected a challenge by the Fair and Equal Michigan campaign Tuesday, effectively killing the group's petition push to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Board of State Canvassers decided in July that Fair and Equal Michigan had fallen short of the 340,047 valid petition signatures needed to advance its initiative to the Legislature and potentially, the statewide ballot. The campaign challenged the outcome after contending the Michigan Bureau of Elections made mistakes in analyzing the signatures and had gone too far in nixing some of them, including thousands of signatures collected electronically.

In a two-sentence order on Tuesday, Michigan's high court said it was "not persuaded that it should grant" Fair and Equal's request for a decision in the campaign's favor.

Trevor Thomas, co-chairman of the Fair and Equal Michigan effort, said the group was "disappointed" by the order. The "best opportunity to achieve LGBTQ equal rights in Michigan is to place full focus on Attorney General Dana Nessel's historic case currently before the Michigan Supreme Court," Thomas said.

The court has agreed to hear a challenge to a Court of Claims' ruling that found the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act doesn't prohibit discrimination because of an individual's sexual orientation, Nessel's office said in October.

"After 38 years of lawmakers ignoring us, we set out to collect and leverage citizen signatures to compel lawmakers to finally come to the table and negotiate — and for that we succeeded," Thomas said. "That conversation will continue until Elliott-Larsen is finally amended."

Lawmakers have long debated reform of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act in Michigan, but Republicans have repeatedly called for changes to include protections for religious beliefs.

The Fair and Equal Michigan campaign launched in January 2020.

