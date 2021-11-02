Woolley leads in early results in Taylor mayor's race

City Council Chairman Tim Woolley was leading in early results Tuesday in the race to be the mayor of Taylor, a downriver community that has been beset by federal charges against its incumbent mayor.

Woolley led State Rep. Alex Garza 60%-32%, but embattled Mayor Rick Sollars had waged a write-in candidacy despite facing federal charges in a bribery scandal. Write-in candidates had received 8.5% of the vote, but the breakout on their numbers won't be known until they are reviewed and verified by the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

Garza, 27, the former chairman of the City Council, and Woolley, 51, the current council leader, said they are both running to give Taylor a fresh start after the scandal involving a popular officeholder.

Jim Isom, 61, said that he thought both Garza and Woolley are "two good candidates" and appreciated Sollars' efforts as mayor. "But I think it's time for a change," said Isom, who cast his vote for Garza.

"He's the oldest young man I know," Isom said with a laugh, indicating Garza' young but has plenty of experience to be mayor.

Daulton Kirk, 25, also liked both leading candidates but voted for Woolley, someone "I've known a long time. He's a great guy. I know he's a standup guy, he's served our country."

As for the current mayor, Kirk said, "I think it's very important to have somebody you can trust. I'm not saying that I don't trust Sollars...but somebody being accused, it automatically tarnishes their reputation."

Sollars, who is facing federal bribery and wire fraud charges, is accused of helping a developer obtain city-owned properties in exchange for free work on his home and chalet, including hardwood floors, a humidor, appliances and more. In exchange, the mayor helped Shady Awad's real estate development company Realty Transition and other developers obtain dozens of tax-foreclosed homes in the city, federal prosecutors said.

Awad, 41, of Allen Park pleaded guilty last Friday to bribery conspiracy, a five-year felony.

Those sort of charges, Garza said, "give people pause when they see that. So people have the right to feel like they can't trust those at City Hall, and they want change. Our campaign is about restoring trust and accountability."

Woolley said the biggest issue has been "having to talk about the indictments and stuff all the time," which has consumed the downriver community.

Sollars, 47, finished behind three candidates on the primary ballot and didn't qualify for the general election ballot.

"For him to run again as a write-in ... I really don't understand it," Woolley said.

Sollars told The Detroit News in July that he hopes residents have faith in his leadership and he's "confident the truth will prevail." He said then he encouraged residents to ask questions of him and insisted he will walk out of court vindicated, "head held high."

Garza has waged four successful campaigns. He was twice elected to the Taylor City Council, including once being the top vote-getter, and twice to the Michigan House of Representatives, where he's serving his second term. If elected, he would be Taylor's first Latino mayor.

Garza said he's the best one to lead the city forward after the "dark cloud" of the indictments happened, put a pause on development and deterred people from wanting to move to Taylor. People in Taylor, Garza said, "trust my leadership" given his previous election victories.

Woolley extolled his work on the City Council in terms of bringing development to the city and being a lifelong resident who also served in the U.S. Army and fought in Operation Desert Storm.

He had some praise for Sollars, saying at times the mayor did a good job, "but he made some very, very big mistakes that he's going to have to pay for." The city is angered and embarrassed by the scandal, Woolley said, but can move forward with new leadership.

Sollars, whose federal trial is set for January, won the mayoral seat in 2013 after serving two terms on the City Council. He has been active on social media waging his "write in Rick" candidacy.

"During the two and a half years since this began, I've continued to bring development, strengthen our fire and police departments, negotiate fair contracts, finish projects bring new ideas and keep the city finances secure," Sollars said on a recent Facebook post.

Garza won the August primary with 36% of the vote over 22% for Woolley, who edged out third-place finisher Jeff Jones by 25 votes. Sollars trailed with 20%. Another write-in candidate received seven votes.

In their latest campaign finance statements, Garza said he raised $41,715 in the Aug. 24-Oct. 17 period and had $27,709 in cash on hand. Woolley generated $11,170 in contributions for the period and had $2,428 leftover. Sollars raised $17,600 and had $81,936 in cash on hand.

lfleming@detroitnews.com

Twitter:@leonardnfleming