House speaker urges Whitmer to set special elections to fill chamber vacancies

Lansing — Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth called on the governor Thursday to set special elections as soon as possible for four state House seats that are vacant following a lawmaker death and three Senate and mayoral elections.

The four vacancies are the "most in at least 30 years," the Farwell Republican said in a statement Thursday. The four seats represent about 300,000 residents.

"The only reason not to do so would be to gain some political advantage by leaving thousands of Michigan families without representation," Wentworth said. "Obviously, that’s not an option. The House stands ready to work with the governor to fund these new elections and make this happen.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The last time the governor set a special election for an open legislative seat was last year, when she set an August primary to fill the seats of Republican Sens. Pete Lucido and Peter MacGregor after they were elected to Macomb County prosecutor and Kent County treasurer in the November 2020 elections.

Their positions weren't filled until Tuesday's election, when Republican state Reps. Doug Wozniak of Shelby Township and Mark Huizenga of Walker were elected to fill those state Senate seats. Their elections, combined with the October death of state Rep. Andrea Schroeder, R-Independence Township, decreased the House GOP majority from 58 to 55.

The House Democratic caucus also decreased Tuesday — from 52 to 51 — when Democratic state Rep. Abdullah Hammoud was elected as Dearborn's mayor.

Schroeder passed away Oct. 1 after a long battle with cancer.

Wozniak and Huizenga will leave their seats at the end of next week. Hammoud will vacate his seat at the end of December.

With Wozniak and Huizenga gone, the House's voting membership would drop to 107. Under state law, a majority of voting members must support a bill for it to pass — in this case, 54 members would have to support a bill for it to move through the House.

The 55-seat House Republican majority usually would have a cushion of one vote under the 54-vote requirement, but state Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township, hasn't been to session since a personal protective order was taken out against him in September. To pass a controversial, party-line bill, all Republican lawmakers would have to be present and voting in support of the legislation.

Democrats also have been down a vote since September after state Rep. Jewell Jones, D-Inkster, was jailed over bond violations related to drunken driving charges.

