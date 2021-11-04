Whitmer says she'll stay focused on 'fundamentals' ahead of election

Bath Township — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday she plans to stay focused on providing solutions for Michigan residents in the final year before they vote on her reelection and after Democrats suffered a series of losses on Tuesday.

Republicans won statewide races in Virginia's midterm election, where GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin was chosen to be the state's next governor, and New Jersey's incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy only narrowly won another term. Democrat Joe Biden carried both states by 10 percentage points or more in 2020's presidential vote.

Asked during an event Thursday what the message was for her party out of Virginia and New Jersey, Whitmer, a vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, responded, "Virginia is Virginia. California is California. Michigan is Michigan.”

Michigan voters want solutions, such as fixing the roads and creating a fairer tax code, Whitmer said. She also noted her push to get the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association, which has a $5 billion surplus, to provide refunds to drivers.

"These are the things that I am going to stay focused on," Whitmer said. “Michiganders are going to make future decisions on elections based on what’s going on in their lives and what is a reflection of their values. And that’s why I am going to stay tethered to the fundamentals."

Amid a wave of frustration toward GOP then-President Donald Trump, Whitmer, a former state lawmaker, won her first term in 2018 by 9 percentage points over Republican Bill Schuette, who had been the state's attorney general.

Many political observers are expecting her 2022 reelection bid to be closer in the swing state with Biden in the White House. He won Michigan last year by 3 percentage points over Trump.

Eleven Republicans have formed campaign committees to run for governor next year. The candidates include former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, conservative commentator of Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores and chiropractor Garrett Soldano of Mattawan.

cmauger@detroitnews.com