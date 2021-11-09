Upton, Dingell ask EPA for more assistance with Benton Harbor water crisis

Washington — Two Michigan lawmakers are asking the Environmental Protection Agency for more assistance in Benton Harbor as the southwest Michigan city struggles with a drinking water crisis due to lead.

U.S. Reps. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, and Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, wrote Friday to EPA Administrator Michael Regan, asking the agency for more testing for homes and businesses in the city. They also sought an update on when a study on water filter efficacy will be completed, asking that it be designated "high priority."

They also want to know what kind of timeline and benchmarks have been set for correcting of violations of federal drinking water rules the EPA documented in an enforcement order last week, as well as a summary of the agency's work with state environmental regulators on Benton Harbor since 2018.

"The City of Benton Harbor is home to about 10,000 Michiganders — the vast majority are African American, and all of whom have been without clean drinking water for far too long,” Upton and Dingell wrote.

“In some areas, lead levels have shown to be nearly 60 times the federal standard. This is simply not acceptable. Clean water is not a luxury; it is a basic necessity for every American family.”

For three years, Benton Harbor has had lead levels in its drinking water that have exceeded the state and federal action standards of 15 parts per billion.

The EPA last week criticized the city for a lack of records and insufficient public notice about elevated lead levels, directing the municipality to improve its corrosion control formula and more strictly monitor residual disinfectants in its water.

Dingell and Upton noted that at least 6,000 water pipes in Benton Harbor fail to meet federal lead standards and must be replaced. Using $5.6 million in federal funding provided a year ago, the city finally began to replace service lines Monday.

Free bottled water is being provided by the state as city residents are encouraged to use it for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has set a goal of replacing 100% of lead service lines in Benton Harbor within 18 months. Michigan is expected to receive $1.3 billion in federal funding over five years for lead service line replacement as a result of a bipartisan infrastructure package that cleared Congress on Friday.

The Detroit News has reported that state and city officials treated Benton Harbor's drinking water with a corrosion chemical blend that failed to control harmful levels of lead for more than two years and also rejected federal requirements to fully study its effectiveness.

The EPA and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday said it would begin this week testing drinking water in Benton Harbor homes to help the agencies determine if lead is present in water, whether it is coming from pipes or plumbing fixtures in the home; and how well filters are working to reduce lead in relation to the city’s specific water chemistry.

