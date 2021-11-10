Ban closed sessions for Michigan's redistricting panel, senator proposes

Lansing — Senate legislation introduced Wednesday would bar the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission from meeting in closed session for any reason, continuing a debate over the commission's decision last month to meet secretly to discuss two legal memos.

The commission on Tuesday also released a list of 10 confidential memos distributed by the panel's lawyer under attorney-client privilege, most addressing considerations the commissioners should keep in mind during the mapping process.

Sen. Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan, said his bill would provide "perfect clarity" on the question of whether Michigan's Open Meetings Act applies to closed sessions of the redistricting commission.

"It's clearly not constitutional, from my reading, and shouldn't have been done," McBroom said. "If they're willing to flaunt that provision there and take what I think is very questionable legal advice, one has to wonder what other potential violations may be happening to transparency."

McBroom hopes the bill is taken up in committee following lawmakers' break, which ends after Thanksgiving. The commission is expected to wrap its work by late December.

McBroom and Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, sent a letter last month asking Attorney General Dana Nessel to opine on whether the commission's October decision to enter closed session violated the 2018 voter-approved constitutional amendment that says the commission "shall conduct all of its business at open meetings."

"I hope the attorney general's office is able to expedite this one, both because of its urgency and also because it's a fairly simple question," McBroom said.

The 13-member commission — which was promoted in 2018 as a way to increase transparency around Michigan's once-a-decade voting map-drawing process — voted 11-2 Oct. 27 to enter closed session to discuss confidential memos titled "Voting Rights Act" and "The History of Discrimination in the State of Michigan and Its Influence on Voting."

The secret meeting lasted about an hour and a half.

The commission's legal counsel argued that the materials were exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act and that the state's Open Meetings Act allows private proceedings if the material is "exempt from disclosure by state or federal statute." Usually, the Constitution would supersede state laws, but the commission argued no "business" was conducted during the closed session.

McBroom clarified that his bill would not address the confidential memos shared between the commission's counsel and members under attorney-client privilege.

Those memos, the names and timing of which were released Tuesday, included topics such as rules governing the commission's communications with the public, litigation surrounding the census delay, population deviation measures, discussions of justifications for maps and other criteria considered during the mapping process.

The commission's general counsel, Julianne Pastula, noted last week, while speaking on a different confidential memo, that those confidential communications were a cornerstone of the attorney client relationship.

"We are committed to transparency and providing the information to the public but there is advice that I give to my clients as their attorney that is, for my clients, relative to our relationship," she said.

