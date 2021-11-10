Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow, her young child have COVID-19

Lansing — Michigan Sen. Mallory McMorrow revealed in social media posts Wednesday that she and her 9-month-old child, Noa, contracted COVID-19.

McMorrow, a Democrat from Royal Oak, said she's fully vaccinated and feeling OK and her daughter is "a tough little trooper and doing well so far." The family has a nanny who tested positive for the virus last week. The senator said she, her husband and her daughter's caregiver had taken "every precaution."

"So far everyone's doing okay, but it's an experience hitting very close to home to illustrate that choices we make when it comes to public health don't just impact us, they impact our communities, and especially those who cannot yet protect themselves," McMorrow tweeted Wednesday morning.

Michigan is experiencing climbing COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalization numbers as outdoor temperatures decrease and more activities move inside. As of Monday, 2,542 adults were in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest total since early May.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests bringing positive results hit 13.7% last week, the highest weekly percentage since April 11-17, according to state health department data.

It's still unclear how many state lawmakers have had the virus since the beginning of the pandemic last year because not all of the infections within the Legislature have been publicly revealed. However, at least 13 Michigan lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 20 months, according to information that has been made public.

One lawmaker, state Rep. Isaac Robinson, D-Detroit, died on March 29, 2020, from an illness that his family believed was linked to the coronavirus.

McMorrow said she tested positive on Tuesday night. The senator was not in attendance for session on Wednesday.

She sponsored a resolution in 2020 to allow for remote voting in the Senate during declared states of emergency.

The Michigan Legislature "really needs to allow proxy voting," McMorrow tweeted on Wednesday morning.

