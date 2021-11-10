No-fault auto reform 'not sustainable,' families, patients say at Livonia rally

Livonia — Members of grassroots organization, We Can't Wait, gathered along Six Mile Road in Livonia on Wednesday to protest Michigan's no-fault auto insurance reforms.

The 2019 no-fault insurance reforms, parts of which went into effect July 1, include a 45% cut in how much auto insurance companies pay for services in residential recovery homes and limit the number of hours family members can get paid for taking care of crash victims to 56 hours a week.

The rally comes as the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association last week voted to issue refund checks to drivers. The association has a $5 billion surplus and levies an assessment each year to cover catastrophic accident claims. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had called on the association to refund the surplus by issuing checks to drivers.

Families who help victims eat, bathe and do other daily activities say the reforms have left them searching for how to compensate for the loss of payments or home health care.

Glen and Carey Ryan of St. Clair Shores said the changes in the law directly affect their lifestyle.

"I was a passenger in an accident in 1993 ... I had a spinal cord injury and I haven't been able to walk since," said Glen Ryan, who has had three strokes since the injury.

"I need help, my wife needs help, she can't be responsible for taking care of me by herself," he said.

The Ryans said the agency they outsource care with may be shutting down, leaving them in a financial crisis, as Carey is the sole wage-earner in the home.

"We are having difficulty finding caregivers, so it's been solely on me for the last few months, at least," she said. "It's too much to put on any one person... I mean I have to work outside the home and the small amount of money I make is not enough."

Whitmer in June called for the Legislature to make changes to the law she signed before the 45% fee cut went into effect, but did not say what those changes should encompass.

Supporters of the reform say the changes have helped drivers save money, up to $1 billion in premiums and fees, and have led previously uninsured people to get insurance.

Maureen Howell, organizer of We Can’t Wait, has been protesting Michigan’s auto insurance laws for close to a decade and has testified before Congress about 15 times with her husband, Jim Howell.

Whitmer’s attempt to solve the issue with rebate checks is only hiding the real problem, which is that auto crash survivors are being stranded, she claimed.

“We have survivors who are going without care, we have families that are falling apart, we have 32 provider companies that have already closed and many others are not accepting auto no-fault,” she said.

Howell said that while the Legislature is working to resolve the issue, the checks from MCAA would end up complicating possible solutions.

“If the governor is successful in giving back this money, it’s going to leave a hole in the catastrophic fund that will not allow a fix to be paid for,” Howell said.

Registered nurse Cat Dennis of Commerce was let go from her position at an at-home care agency in late June "because they couldn't afford to pay us to provide care," she said.

“I feel devalued,” she said. “And I feel like they dehumanized a lot of victims.”

In order to continue care for her client who has a traumatic brain injury and who was left without outside care after she was laid off from the agency, Dennis and two other nurses formed a company allowing them to continue treating their client.

“This isn’t a sustainable solution,” she said about how patient care is provided and how much insurance pays for services with the revisions to the law. “It was a temporary fix (forming her company) hoping that legislation, our governor, would say we’re going to fix this and we’re going to fix this now.”