AOC colleagues push to censure GOP lawmaker for ‘beyond the pale’ anime video

Dave Goldiner

New York Daily News

Democratic lawmakers are pushing for the House of Representatives to officially censure a far-right-wing Republican lawmaker who tweeted an anime video depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking President Biden.

The proposed resolution backed by several colleagues would slap Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on the wrist for posting the shocking altered video showing him as a heroic figure murdering the progressive lawmaker.

He also shows himself as a heroic figure slashing Biden.

“(It) is a clear case for censure,” the lawmakers wrote.

They pointed out that Gosar made matters worse by brazenly using his official congressional social media accounts to post the video.

“Using his official congressional resources in the House of Representatives to further violence against another member is beyond the pale,” the statement added.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has also condemned the tweet but has not said if or when she will bring a censure vote to the floor. Republican Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has not commented.

Gosar has said through a spokeswoman that Democrats shouldn’t take the video seriously.

The outspoken AOC has been a lightning rod for attacks by right-wing Republicans since entering Congress in 2019. She has been deluged by death and rape threats and has been accosted by GOP colleagues inside the Capitol.

Democrats say Gosar and fellow #MAGA Republicans should be held accountable for encouraging violence especially after the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

“Such vicious and vulgar messaging can and does foment actual violence,” the statement said.