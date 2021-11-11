Maddock touts Trump's support as he runs for Michigan House leader

Lansing — Michigan Rep. Matt Maddock, an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump, shared a message on social media Thursday, indicating the former president backs his campaign to be the next state House GOP leader.

Maddock, a second-term Republican lawmaker from Milford who has advanced Trump's unproven claims that the 2020 election was stolen, posted a photo of a printed Detroit News story about his run to be the caucus's leader next term. The document appeared to be signed and edited by Trump.

Michigan state Rep. Matt Maddock shared this image on Nov. 11, 2021, which apparently shows a message of support from former President Donald Trump.

"I am with you all the way," the message above Trump's apparent signature said. "Also, you have a great wife."

Maddock's wife is Meshawn Maddock, co-chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party and an ally of the former president.

"Thank you Mr. President, we won’t let you down," Matt Maddock posted on Twitter and Facebook in response to the image.

The photo appeared to include edits of The News story. The letters "un" were crossed out in the story's reference to unproven claims about the 2020 presidential election, which Democrat Joe Biden won in Michigan by 154,000 votes or 3 percentage points. The edits also appeared to add the word "rigged" to describe the vote.

Meshawn Maddock shared the image of Trump's message. Her response included a heart symbol and the words "those sharpie edits." A series of court rulings, dozens of audits and a probe by the Republican-controlled Michigan Senate Oversight Committee have all upheld the results of Michigan's election.

Trump usually endorses candidates in statements sent out via email. A spokesman for the president didn't immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.

Rep. Maddock also didn't provide an answer about how he received the Trump note. The lawmaker from Milford confirmed in a Tuesday interview that he hoped to be the House GOP's leader in the 2023-2024 term.

In September, Meshawn Maddocktold a crowd at an event in Oakland County about a conversation she recently had with Trump. Later in the month, she and Republican gubernatorial candidate James Craig planned to visit the former president.

Trump has endorsed a handful of Michigan candidates who've agreed with his assertions about fraud in the election, including attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno and secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo.

Maddock was one of 12 Michigan lawmakers who signed a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to require legislative certification of Michigan's presidential results and one of 11 Republicans who signed a letter asking then-Vice President Mike Pence to delay certification of electoral votes in battleground states. He was also part of a group of Republicans who attempted to enter the Michigan Capitol Dec. 14 to cast an alternate slate of electoral votes.

Trump's apparent backing of Maddock would add a new wrinkle to the race to be the state House's next GOP leader.

Rep. Matt Hall, R-Marshall, another vocal Trump supporter, is seen by many as the early favorite for the position and has gained the backing of 15 of his colleagues. Hall has pushed for changes in election law but has been less outspoken than Maddock about efforts to audit and intervene in the 2020 election results. Hall was the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, which took testimony about the election from Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani on Dec. 2, 2020.

Maddock appears to be pressing for support among newcomer candidates who could join the House GOP caucus next term.

Michigan Republicans now hold a 55-52 seat majority in the state House. The current speaker, Rep. Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, is term limited and can't seek another term. Every seat will be on the ballot in 2022.

cmauger@detroitnews.com