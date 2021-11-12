Rep. John Reilly out for two weeks, suspects he had COVID

State Rep. John Reilly, who has been out of session for two weeks, said Friday he suspects he had COVID-19.

The Oakland Township Republican said in a text message Friday that his wife had a confirmed case of the illness and he suspects he did as well.

"We treated it as such," Reilly said, noting they'd gotten rest and fluids. He said he was doing "fine."

Reilly did not say whether he'd been tested to confirm he had COVID-19. It's not clear whether he was vaccinated.

The last day he attended session was Oct. 28. The Legislature on Wednesday adjourned until Nov. 30 for a fall break.

It's unclear how many state lawmakers have had COVID-19 as public disclosure has been sporadic. About 13 lawmakers have disclosed positive diagnoses since the pandemic began in early 2020, the latest being Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak on Wednesday.

State Rep. Isaac Robinson, D-Detroit, died on March 29, 2020 from an illness his family believed was linked to the virus.

Cases and hospitalizations have been steadily increasing in Michigan. The percentage of COVID-19 tests bringing positive results hit 13.7% last week, the highest weekly percentage since April 11-17, according to state health department data.

As of Wednesday, 2,573 adults were hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, the highest in about six months.

Staff Writer Craig Mauger contributed.