Former U.S. Rep Mike Bishop considers another House run

Former U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop told reporters last week that he's weighing another run for Congress, but he's waiting to see how redistricting lines end up before deciding.

Bishop, R-Rochester, lost his seat in Congress in 2018 to Democrat Elissa Slotkin, who is now in her second term.

“I feel very optimistic about the direction the commission is going,” Bishop told The Hill, referring to the state's redistricting commission. “Realistically, I have to wait for them to conclude, and that’s just a function of time.”

Bishop indicated he'd likely look at the draft congressional district covering parts of Oakland and Macomb counties. That means his campaign wouldn't be a rematch with Slotkin of Holly, who has said she intends to move to the Lansing area to run in a district there.

The commission's proposed maps have a 45-day public comment period before the panel holds a vote in late December.