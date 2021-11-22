Michigan redistricting panel should not have met in closed session, move 'repugnant,' AG says

Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission should not have held a closed session last month nor should it have kept two memos discussed in that meeting confidential, Attorney General Dana Nessel said in an opinion released Monday.

The decision to do so on matters that could guide the commission in the mapping process was "repugnant" to the transparency required under the state constitution, she wrote.

Constitutional language requiring all business of the commission to be conducted in public supersedes the commission's rule-making powers, including their adoption of the Open Meetings Act, Nessel wrote in a 14-page opinion.

"...the people intended that the commission’s work be done in a manner that is readily accessible and visible to the public and that allows the public to be a well-informed participant in the redistricting process," the attorney general wrote.

The matters discussed in the closed session — based on the titles of memos at issue — provided commissioners "with certain legal parameters and historical context that should be considered in developing, drafting, and adopting the redistricting plans," Nessel wrote.

"If this presumption is correct, then the commission was conducting 'business' that should have been done in an open meeting," she said.

The attorney general's opinion, requested last month by Sens. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor, and Ed McBroom, R-Vulcan,

While there is room for attorney-client privilege regarding some communication, Nessel wrote, a legal memo that's considered "in developing, drafting, and adopting the redistricting plans" would require "broad publication."

"Accordingly, it would be 'repugnant' to the Constitution to go into a closed session to discuss a memorandum that is not confidential and must ultimately be published," the attorney general said.

Nessel did not suggest a remedy for revisiting or releasing what occurred during the closed session. She also did not rule out the possibility of closed-door sessions that could be justified in other situations.

"...one could imagine, for example, a discussion between the commission and its counsel concerning litigation, or some other matter, that has nothing to do with the actual development, drafting, or adoption of the redistricting plans and could therefore be held in a closed session," she wrote.

The decision came days after commissioners Dustin Witjes, a Democrat, and Rebecca Szetela, an independent, last week said they would look into releasing the two memos discussed at the Oct. 27 meeting and wanted to review minutes from the closed-door session to determine what could be released.

Irwin and McBroom sent a letter in late October asking the Plymouth Democrat to weigh in on whether the commission's decision to enter closed session violated the 2018 constitutional language.

The voter-approved constitutional language creating the group in a bid to bring transparency to Michigan's once-in-a-decade voting map drawing said the commission "shall conduct all of its business at open meetings."

The 13-member commission on Oct. 27 entered and hour-and-a-half secret session to discuss confidential memos titled "Voting Rights Act" and "The History of Discrimination in the State of Michigan and Its Influence on Voting.

The commission's legal counsel argued that the documents were exempt from disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act and that the state's separate Open Meetings Act allows private sessions if the material is "exempt from disclosure by state or federal statute."

The constitutional language would usually supersede state laws but the commission argued the constitutional language didn't apply because there was no "business" conducted at the meeting.

The state Republican and Democratic parties both opposed the closed session and criticized the commission for its lack of transparency on the issue.

Earlier this month, the commission disclosed it had received 10 confidential memos from its attorneys since it began meeting.

Those memos included topics such as rules governing the commission's communications with the public, litigation surrounding the census delay, population deviation measures, discussions of justifications for maps and other criteria considered during the mapping process.

The commission's general counsel, Julianne Pastula, noted at the time that confidential communications were a cornerstone of the attorney-client relationship.

"We are committed to transparency and providing the information to the public but there is advice that I give to my clients as their attorney that is, for my clients, relative to our relationship," she said.

