Sweet victory: Ohio, Michigan govs make game wager with state treats

Lansing — Ohio could get a cherry — or a few of them — on top of a Buckeye victory Saturday under a wager between Govs. Gretchen Whitmer and Mike DeWine.

The University of Michigan and Ohio State, college football rivals that are both 10-1 and vying for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game, play at noon Saturday. Ahead of the game, Whitmer, the Democratic governor of Michigan, and DeWine, the Republican governor of Ohio, placed what a press release described as a "friendly wager."

If Ohio State wins, DeWine will receive "a gift package of famous Michigan-made cherry sweets and treats from Cherry Republic in Glen Arbor," the statement said.

If Michigan wins, Whitmer will get an assortment of Ohio-made sweets, including cream puffs from Schmidt’s in Columbus, black raspberry chip ice cream from Graeter’s in Cincinnati, chocolate-covered pretzels from Malley’s in Cleveland and buckeye candies from Marsha’s Homemade Buckeyes in Perrysburg.

"This football game is a time-honored tradition between our two states that pits the best we have to offer against each other for four quarters," Whitmer said. “That’s why I’m joining Gov. DeWine to bet some of the best Michigan-made sweets and treats that our state has to offer from Cherry Republic.

"With everything on the line for a trip to the Big Ten Championship game, I can’t wait to cheer on the Wolverines," Whitmer said.

Whitmer attended Michigan State University, but her daughters go to the University of Michigan.

Staff Writer Angelique S. Chengelis contributed.