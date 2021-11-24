Michigan to get federal help with medical staffing amid COVID surge

Lansing — The federal government has granted a request from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for staffing assistance to support medical personnel treating COVID-19 patients, the governor's office said Wednesday.

The news came amid a surge in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in Michigan and a day before the Thanksgiving holiday. The Michigan Health & Hospital Association asked the state for assistance Sunday because "the need for support had become a statewide issue," said John Karasinski, spokesman for the group that advocates on behalf of hospitals.

The U.S. Department of Defense can provide clinical caregivers, including respiratory therapists, nurses and physicians, Karasinski said.

"The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is managing the state’s efforts on this request, and it is moving under the direction of MDHHS Director (Elizabeth) Hertel," Karasinski said.

The state health department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday morning, but Whitmer's spokesman Bobby Leddy confirmed the state will provide additional information soon.

Michigan's COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates had been slowly deteriorating for months. Then, over the last three weeks, the numbers jumped upward as temperatures outside declined and more activities moved indoors.

The tally of adults hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state hit a seven-month high at 3,699 Monday. Last week, the percentage of tests for the virus bringing positive results reached the highest weekly rate in more than a year.

On Tuesday, Michigan led the nation in new cases per population over the last seven days,according to tracking by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Michigan Health & Hospital Association released a statement on Monday, describing the situation as "alarming."

The state is approaching "the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Michigan since the pandemic began," according to the statement, made on behalf of chief medical officers of Michigan’s community hospitals.

"We cannot wait any longer for Michigan to correct course; we need your help now to end this surge and ensure our hospitals can care for everyone who needs it," the medical officers added.

