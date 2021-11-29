U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell says Dearborn office broken into, vandalized

The Detroit News

Dearborn — U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell said in a statement Monday evening that her office in Dearborn was broken into and vandalized earlier in the day.

“I’m deeply concerned about the break-in & vandalization of my Dearborn office today,” the Dearborn Democrat said in the statement. “Our door & windows were smashed & memorabilia – especially John’s items — was broken.”

Dingell’s late husband, U.S. Rep. John Dingell, served 59 years in Congress. He died in 2019.

The office is located in the 19000 block of W. Outer Drive.

“Thankfully, my staff & I are safe & no one was hurt, but we must also recognize the impact attacks like this one & constant threats have had on my staff & all Congressional staff. This needs to stop now.

“The motive for today’s incident is unclear, but what I can tell you is that the disrespect, violence, & division need to end in this country. We need to practice civility and kindness, not divisiveness and anger.”

Dingell said her office has been receiving threats for months amid increasingly bitter partisan divides in Washington, D.C.

She stressed that “violence & vandalism aren’t the answer.”

“This vandalization really hits home. Regardless of if your views differ from mine or from your neighbor’s, we need to learn to hear each other out & work together to solve the issues facing our nation.”

Dingell said the incident was reported to Dearborn police and U.S. Capitol Police.

Dingell was in Metro Detroit Monday at a Detroit Economic Club meeting with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

Raimondo, a former governor of Rhode Island and a one-time venture capitalist, was in Michigan to push legislation backed by President Joe Biden to boost domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips, which has hampered Detroit's automakers.