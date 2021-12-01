Oxford High School shooting renews debate over Michigan gun policies

The Tuesday shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and wounded seven including a teacher has ignited new debate over gun control policies in Michigan.

During the past 24 hours, a top Republican official advocated for the arming of teachers, while several Democratic lawmakers and officials called for stricter gun control.

Four high school students lost their lives and seven others were injured — including some who are in critical condition — after a 15-year-old student allegedly opened fire with a handgun his father had purchased four days prior.

Those killed were Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; and Justin Shilling, 17.

Police have said the suspect, who is not being identified because he is a juvenile who has not yet been charged as an adult, surrendered a handgun when approached by deputies about five minutes after the first call to police came in. The suspect has retained a lawyer and was not speaking with police as of Tuesday.

Sen. Rosemary Bayer, a Beverly Hills Democrat whose district includes Oxford, called for a moment of silence Wednesday on the Senate floor and described the shooting as "a horrible senseless attack on children by children."

She thanked law enforcement for their quick action but noted "our schools, our kids should not have to have that."

Speaking in a later statement on behalf of Michigan's legislative Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Caucus, Bayer and Rep. Brenda Carter, D-Pontiac, noted gun reform has met resistance in the past.

"We have introduced commonsense gun safety legislation in the past and, in doing so, have warned about the very tragedy we now face," the statement said. "We are reaching across the aisle, seeking to revisit this issue so we can hopefully prevent another senseless tragedy in our schools, and must recognize that the freedom to kill is not more important than the freedom to live and learn in peace."

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, told reporters Wednesday that there will be time to determine whether the Legislature should act. He praised the quick actions of first responders but also speculated regarding whether there were warning signs missed.

"If we get obsessed with eliminating all risks, we will then develop and evolve into a country we won't recognize," Shirkey said.

"It's a balance," he said. "It's a very narrow road, and it's hard. These kinds of events keep those thoughts in mind."

Shortly after the shooting Tuesday, the Michigan chapters of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action urged change to protect students.

Aria Segura, a volunteer with Students Demand Action in Michigan, said no one should have to experience what her cousin, a student at Oxford High School, had to endure.

“We should not have to live in a world with gun violence in our schools, or in our communities, but for far too many of us, this is our reality," Segura said. "We need real action to protect all students and communities from gun violence.”

Her comments appeared beside Moms Demand Action Founder Shannon Watts, who said the Oxford community would be "forever scarred" by the violence.

“We don't have to keep living this way, and our children and educators most certainly don't have to keep dying this way," Watts said. "Ending gun violence demands action and we won't stop fighting for commonsense solutions to protect our communities and keep our kids safe.”

Michigan Republican Party co-chair Meshawn Maddock tweeted Tuesday that she liked being around guns and argued: "Many people tonight would give anything for a gun carrying teacher in Oxford today around 1 p.m."

When asked about her comments Wednesday, Maddock said she "woke up heartbroken" for the students, parents and teachers impacted by the shooting. She said "now is not the time to play politics with this terrible tragedy."

"As a mother, I believe no parent should have to bury their child," Maddock said. "No teacher should have to lose a student. And no friend should lose a friend. I am keeping the families, students and teachers at Oxford High School in my prayers."

Dozens of gun control bills and red flag legislation have failed to gain legislative support in Michigan over the years. One of the only restrictions to take effect in recent years was a policy emerging from the Michigan State Capitol Commission earlier this year, banning the open carry of firearms at the state Capitol.

Several Democratic lawmakers remarked Tuesday and Wednesday on the lack of movement on gun control legislation and the need for reform.

"The sad truth is thanks to legislative inaction we offer our children such thorough school shooting training that we adults were impressed by their composure and quick thinking," Rep. Matt Koleszar, a Plymouth Democrat and former teacher, said in a Wednesday tweet. "We have failed those kids by preparing them instead of preventing this."

"Today’s tragedy at Oxford High School is a terrifying act of violence that hits close to home," Rep. Felica Brabec, D-Pittsfield Township, said Tuesday on social media. "While many questions remain unanswered, it is once again clear that we must act to end gun violence in schools and support students’ mental health."

