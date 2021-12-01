Wayne County canvasser William Hartmann dies after contracting coronavirus

William Hartmann, a Republican member of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Michigan GOP received word of Hartmann's death Tuesday, said Gustavo Portela, communications director for the party. Prominent Michigan Republicans posted memories of Hartmann and had been asking for prayers for him in recent days.

"Please pray for Wayne County Canvasser Bill Hartman(n)," former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck, a Republican from Canton, posted on Facebook on Nov. 13. "He is in ICU with COVID."

His sister, Elizabeth Hartmann, said on Facebook as of Nov. 17, William Hartmann had been on a ventilator for six days.

"Friends and family please pray for our brother William Hartmann," she posted earlier in the month. "He is in ICU with COVID pneumonia and currently on a ventilator. All the positive thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated."

Hartmann had been critical of the COVID-19 vaccine in multiple posts on Facebook. In August, he accused Democrats of needing mask and vaccine "panic" to "screw up" elections.

He and fellow Republican Wayne County canvasser Monica Palmer gained national attention in November 2020 after they initially refused to certify the results of the presidential election but then changed course and approved the tallies.

Michigan is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. The state reported a record number of adults were hospitalized with the virus on Monday: 4,181.

Fellow Republicans were remembering Hartmann as a dedicated supporter of the GOP. He also ran a business called All In One Campaign.

