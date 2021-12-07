Congress moves toward deal to raise nation’s debt ceiling

Billy House and Erik Wasson

Bloomberg

Republicans and Democrats in Congress moved closer to resolving a partisan impasse over raising the government’s debt ceiling without taking the nation to the brink of default.

House Democrats are tying a procedure to raise the debt ceiling to a bill to turn off Medicare cuts. They plan to then pass a separate bill to raise the debt limit by about $2 trillion to put the issue to rest until after the midterm election next November, according to an aide.

Some key Senate Republicans signaled initial support for the maneuver, which would allow the debt limit to be increased without GOP votes.

“We think that this is a perfectly appropriate way to handle this,” Senator John Thune of South Dakota, the chamber’s No. 2 Republican, said.

Republican Senators John Cornyn of Texas and Roy Blunt of Missouri also sounded optimistic.

“I would expect to be able to be for it,” said Blunt, a close ally of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

If the plan goes through, the debt limit increase could pass Congress before Dec. 15, the date after which the Treasury said the government may run short of authority to pay its bills.

The maneuver involves a bit of procedural gimmickry. The bill coming before the House this week would need 10 Republican votes in the Senate to advance, but does not itself raise the debt limit. Instead it sets up a process whereby a separate bill introduced before the end of the year aimed at raising the debt ceiling cannot be filibustered in the Senate. That second bill could be passed with just Democratic votes.

Thune said that he believes he could find 10 Republicans to make it work.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent the legislation to the House Rules Committee, which scheduled an afternoon meeting to advance the measures to potential floor action later Tuesday.

This approach would tie action on the debt ceiling to stave off nearly 10% in mandatory cuts to Medicare payments under the so-called Paygo law set to go into effect on Jan. 1. The pending cuts have alarmed hospital and doctors groups that say Medicare fee-for-service payments could be reduced by $14.1 billion in 2022 unless there’s action to stop them. These cuts would also affect trade adjustment assistance, which helps workers who have lost their jobs due to trade-related circumstances, and farm price supports. Congress has previously waived the Paygo rule.

Partisan Impasse

Congressional Democrats found themselves searching for a route to avoid the government defaulting on its obligations as Senate Republicans insisted that Democrats would have to deal with the debt limit on their own. Senate Democrats have resisted for months raising the debt ceiling using a multi week budget reconciliation process. Democrats have said they intend to raise the debt ceiling by a sufficient amount to allow borrowing into December 2022.

Earlier Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had said “good progress” had been made in discussions with McConnell about addressing the debt ceiling.

“Nobody wants to see the U.S. default on its debts. As Secretary Yellen has warned, a default could ‘eviscerate’ everything we’ve done to recover from the COVID crisis,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “We don’t want to see that, I don’t believe we will see that.”

McConnell did not discuss the matter Tuesday morning while speaking on the floor. But Monday night, he said at a a Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit, “I can assure you the country will never default.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the government could hit the debt limit and have difficulty meeting its obligations after Dec. 15, though outside analysts have said the government has a bit more time.

With assistance by Alexander Ruoff, and Laura Litvan